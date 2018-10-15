Lincoln Wins Alliance Commitments Award
The Alliance for Strong Families and Communities recently honored 135-year old Bay Area nonprofit with the 2018 Alliance Commitments Award.OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Strong Families and Communities recently honored 135-year old Bay Area nonprofit, Lincoln, with the 2018 Alliance Commitments Award in the impact area of Educational Success.
Through its proven Educational Engagement Initiative and deep public and private partnerships, Lincoln delivers prevention and early intervention programs at 50 schools in the Bay Area that address the root causes of truancy.
At the foundation of Lincoln’s Educational Engagement model is comprehensive and meaningful care, wholly addressing each family’s needs for housing, employment, transportation, food, and other resources necessary for children to succeed.
A neighborhood-specific, collective impact effort between school sites, parents and community partners, staff are engaged in delivering approaches and practices that work, and trained to follow the lead of families. From serving as a bridge between parents and schools and securing down payments on new housing to providing transportation and engaging in family therapy, Lincoln is there for families.
With a “whole child” approach at its core, Lincoln’s Educational Initiative embraces the community-participatory methods that have proven effective at combating the barriers that hinder the capacity for children and families to thrive.
To learn more about the Lincoln Educational Initiative and other Lincoln programs, visit LincolnFamilies.org.
The 2018 Alliance Commitment Award will be presented at the Alliance National Conference being held Oct. 15-17 in Denver, Colorado.
About Lincoln
Founded in 1883 as the first racially integrated orphanage in Northern California, our mission remains timeless: Lincoln disrupts the cycle of poverty and trauma, empowering children and families to build strong futures. Today, Lincoln impacts more than 20,500 children and their families in the most underserved communities of the greater San Francisco Bay Area through a continuum of academic achievement, family strengthening, and well-being programs. An innovative approach, providing comprehensive school, community, and family-focused services, combined with a unique team-based delivery and sound fiscal management, has established Lincoln as a leading regional provider of children and family services. With Lincoln, kids attend school, learn to read, and stay with their families where they do best. For more information and stories, visit LincolnFamilies.org.
