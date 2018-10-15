Pristine 1958 Fender Stratocaster, artwork by Wyeth and Soyer, much more on Auction Action on BCTV, Friday, November 2nd
1958 Fender Stratocaster guitar in superb condition, with corroborating serial number and dates on the body.
One of 80 Peace Dollars in the sale, featuring high-grade examples (and including a complete set of 24), to be sold in multiple lots.
The program will air at 6 pm Eastern time. Auction Action on BCTV brings live auctions right into the living rooms of viewers. It is hosted by Bill Howze.
The Stratocaster is the undisputed headliner of the show’s lineup. “The guitar has only had three owners,” Mr. Howze, said. “My client purchased the guitar in the late 1980s from a gentleman who obtained it in the early Sixties. Neither of them knew how to play the guitar, so the Stratocaster has been in its case for approximately 55 years. It’s time to free the Fender!”
Except for a small blemish on the reverse side of the body, the guitar is in pristine condition. Howze personally oversaw an extensive authentication effort, one that revealed the two correct date markings – “9/58” for the assembly of the body and “10/58” for the installation of the electronics. “This is a perfect example of the type of item one should place in an auction,” Mr. Howze said. “It’s an iconic guitar in high demand and in exceptional condition. Ultimately, the marketplace will determine its value.”
Coins will include 80 Peace Dollars, featuring high-grade examples (and including a complete set of 24), to be sold in multiple lots; more than 50 Morgan Dollars, including high-grades; an ancient Judea Capta coin; a 1787 New Jersey Nova Caesarea copper coin; 25 silver proof sets; 25 American Silver Eagle commemorative coins; and over 1,300 U.S. silver half-dollars, quarters and dimes.
Artwork will feature an Andrew Wyeth pencil study; a Moses Soyer pencil nude; an original illustration by Alice Barber Stephens; an oil on canvas by William S. Robinson; two oil on canvas paintings by Edwin H. Boddington; two portraits by Marcus Mote; two lithographs by Stow Wengenroth; an oil on canvas by Harold Kraus; and a 1950s original Walt Disney celluloid frame of The Big Bad Wolf.
Also up for bid will be a silver repousse charger; a Stiegel-type bottle; a Stoddard type Demijohn bottle; a Durand art glass vase; a desk-top bronze of Napoleon by Emile Pinedo; and a Carvin Bunny Brunel BB 75Pelectric bass guitar. Currently being authenticated is a portrait of a young boy signed “Eakins” (as in Thomas Eakins). It will be included in the next episode of Auction Action on BCTV.
Individuals will be able to bid from anywhere in the world on their desktop or mobile devices. Berks County residents who have BCTV as part of their cable package will be able to view the show live and bid in real time. The show can also be live-streamed on BCTV.org. Viewers can bid live from anywhere in the world. It will be the fifth airing of the show, since its debut in 2017.
Already it’s attracted a following. “The show has grown its audience footprint in just a few episodes, with bidders logging in across the state and country,” said Heather Adams, Executive Director of BCTV.org. “Mr. Howze has set a fine precedent for curating unique and interesting items and we look forward to this next installation and the interesting stories of a new catalog.”
Mr. Howze said he and his auctioneer colleagues Phil Wesel and Brett Olson enjoy the challenge of bringing an unscripted live event to the television stage. “Auctions are like sporting events,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen until you play the game. Sometimes it’s a romp, sometimes it’s a stomp. Sometimes it’s nip and tuck all the way. But it’s never boring.”
All lots have a starting bid of $5 and will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Auction Action on BCTV is scheduled to air from 6 pm to 10 pm, but because of the nature of an auction, the show may run shorter or even longer. The show will be telecast live from the BCTV studio. BCTV is seen in 100,000 homes in Berks County, through Comcast and Service Electric cable.
Auction previews will be held at 1251 Chestnut Street in Reading (zip: 19602) Saturday and Sunday, October 27th and 28th, from 10 am until 2 pm Eastern time. Bidding will be driven through Bill Howze’s Renaissance Auction Group website, at www.auctionhowze.com. The show will be fast-paced – averaging one item sold per minute. Absentee bids will be accepted.
Berks Community Television can be seen on Comcast Reading channel 15; Comcast-Southern Berks channel 965; and Service Electric channel 19. The Municipal Access Channel (MAC) is Comcast Reading channel 99. BCTV.org is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation that provides live programming produced and hosted by members of the community on cable TV and its website.
The Renaissance Auction Group is located at 1404 Friedensburg Road in Reading. The firm assists clients in the liquidation of tangible property, including antiques, collectibles, business inventories and commercial equipment, as well as residential, historic, commercial and agricultural real estate. Benefit auction consultation and production services are also provided.
To learn more about The Renaissance Auction Group, visit www.auctionhowze.com. To learn more about Berks County Television and Auction Action on BCTV, please visit www.BCTV.org.
