Carolynn Anctil Design introduces The Essential Line Collection

Illustration artist Carolynn Anctil Design has created a dynamic 10-piece line of graphic art prints with a minimalist aesthetic in five trending colours.

SWIFT CURRENT, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolynn Anctil Design announces the new Essential Line Collection consisting of 10 illustrated print designs showcasing a minimalist aesthetic because Life is Busy Enough. The Essential Line Collection is scheduled to launch on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Carolynn Anctil Design is known for helping art lovers decorate their home with unique, joyful artwork that appeals to their playful side.

For the first time, Carolynn Anctil Design has created an entire product line dedicated to the pared down, minimalist style that is in vogue now.

The collection will be sold exclusively on the website, carolynnanctildesign.com, where the line of nature inspired giclèe prints are expected to sell out by the end of the season.

Featured in the collection are a range of 10 graphic illustrations depicted with clean lines in a choice of five colours that capitalize on today’s trends and add an element of simple elegance to any room of the house.

Each individual nature inspired print design is enhanced with French text to add a chic aspect that even the most discerning art lover will appreciate.

These illustrated prints are ideal for every gender and age group, which means gift giving just got a whole lot easier.

The Essential Line Collection ranges in price from CDN $30.00 for a 6”x6” print to CDN $63.00 for a 10”x10” print. All prints are unframed.

Carolynn Anctil Design is excited to invite her fans to enjoy the new collection they’ve been requesting.