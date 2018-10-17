Icon Aviation and XTI Aircraft Company Announce First TriFan 600 Order in Brazil
Order booked at National Business Aircraft Association Convention
Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Icon is the largest private jet company in South America, amassing a fleet of around 30 aircraft dedicated to the Business Aviation market, embracing a wide range of classes and sizes and providing high-standard solutions and services for companies and individuals. This aircraft reservation is the first TriFan 600 sold into Brazil’s active and growing executive/VIP market.
“In addition to the order and our agreement for the options,” said Décio Galvão, Icon Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer, “Icon and XTI have established a long-term relationship to collaborate on joint expansion of our respective businesses. As XTI nears the point in time when it will begin deliveries of the TriFan 600, Icon will incorporate this revolutionary airplane into its fleet. That means we will be offering our customers expanded services and unparalleled door-to-door convenience.”
“We’re very pleased to be working with Icon,” said Robert LaBelle, Chief Executive Officer of XTI. “Icon is a recognized business aviation company leader in Brazil and throughout South America, and is an ideal partner and customer for the TriFan aircraft. We’ve received strong customer interest for the second year in a row at NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention, most notably our agreement with Icon.”
XTI officially launched its prototype program at the 2017 NBAA trade show in Las Vegas, and recently announced that it will be commencing flight tests of its first prototype of the TriFan next month.
The TriFan 600 is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel up to 345 miles an hour True Airspeed plus a non-stop range of up to 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach nearly 30,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft, including the comforts of a pressurized cabin.
On June 19, at the 2017 Paris Air Show, XTI announced its first orders for the TriFan 600 under the company’s pre-sales program. The pre-sales reservation program continues at this year’s 2018 NBAA, now totaling over 64 aircraft worldwide. “With the new orders at NBAA, it’s clear that the market continues to recognize the value proposition of our unique and revolutionary airplane and its patented technology,” said LaBelle. “Vertical takeoff combined with long-range, the speed and comfort of a business aircraft, and our quieter and cleaner state-of- the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system.”
XTI launched a formal stock offering in 2016 under SEC Regulation A+, which is open to all unaccredited and accredited investors around the globe. Shares in XTI may be purchased at www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft providing a unique opportunity for the general public to invest in an aerospace company with a game-changing product, a world-class leadership team, and significant growth potential.
Simultaneously with the equity crowdfunding financing, accredited investors may participate in XTI’s $25 million Series B round. Accredited investors seeking more information should contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594.
ABOUT ICON Aviation
Under the leadership of the CB Group, the holding company of businessman Michael
Klein, Icon Aviation is the executive aviation company with the most modern and
diversified fleet in South America and a team of experienced and highly qualified
professionals who assure customers an exclusive, safe and comfortable experience
while flying. The company offers the services of chartering, management, sale and acquisition of aircraft, hangar, lane service and shared ownership.
ICON Point of contact
Trade contact:
Fernando Lacerda - trade@iconaviation.com.br
+55 11 5070-6038
Press contact:
Flavia Aguiar - flavia.aguiar@grupocb.com.br +55 11 4228-8360
Ana Carolina Pereira - ana.carolina@cdicom.com.br +55 11 3817-7915
ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANY
XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, founded in 2012. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.
For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com . To invest, go to www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft, or accredited investors may contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594. For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. LaBelle.
AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1638850/000114420418049770/tv503040_253g2.htm https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1638850/999999999418000231/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml
YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.
Robert LaBelle
XTI Aircraft Co.
571-216-1594
TriFan 600 - VTOL