Wipfli Financial Advisors Earns Third-Consecutive Best of Business Award in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, ILLINOIS, USA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wipfli Financial Advisors (Wipfli Financial) announced that it has been voted the number-one wealth management firm to do business with in Minnesota for the third year in a row as part of Twin Cities Business magazine’s annual Best of Business Awards. Minnesota businesses across a variety of categories were recognized as winners and finalists, earning top spots based on the magazine’s annual subscriber survey, which was themed around business-to-business vendor advice.

“We feel especially honored to have been voted for a third-straight year as a company our community enjoys working with,” said Principal and Regional Director Patrick Brault, CPA, CTFA, who has been with the firm nearly two decades. “By listening to our client’s stories and getting to know them as people, our team strives to better serve leaders and owners through integrated, customized solutions that fulfill both their business and personal financial needs.”

The firm strengthened ties with its affiliate, Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), earlier this year to align more strongly with a CPA-based philosophy of serving clients. By integrating service offerings and uniquely approaching individuals’ and businesses’ needs, Wipfli Financial and Wipfli have provided clients with financial solutions and helped them plan for the future.

“Whether strategizing with our clients about their wealth planning, analyzing their retirement plans or working with owners on executive benefit plans to retain their top talent — we are honored to be in the special position of a trusted advisor and we take those duties seriously,” said Nate Wenner, CPA, PFS, CFP®, CIMA®, also a principal and regional director with Wipfli Financial’s Minneapolis office. “We are well aware that there are many competitive wealth management firms in the Twin Cities, and we thank the Twin Cities Business readers for recognizing us as a top leader in our field once again.”

Twin Cities Business’s Best of Business Awards are based on an external survey conducted by DataJoe Research. View the full list of 2018 winners and read more about their full methodology. Rankings are not indicative of future performance or representative of any client experience. Wipfli Financial did not pay a submission fee for consideration but did promote the nomination to solicit votes.

About Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC

Wipfli Financial is a national, CPA-affiliated investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm provides integrated financial planning and investment management solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and retirement plans. Wipfli Financial is a proud affiliate of Wipfli LLP. Learn more at www.wipflifinancial.com.



