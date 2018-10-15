QuickContractors.com Inc Ranks No. 189 on the 2018 Growth 500 Fastest Growing Companies
Canadian Business unveils 30th annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing CompaniesTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Business and Maclean’s has ranked QuickContractors.com Inc. No. 189 on the 30th annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.
QuickContractors.com Inc. made the 2018 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 431%.
“The companies on the 2018 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Deborah Aarts, Growth 500 program manager.
“QuickContractors is both humbled and thrilled to be recognized once again on the Growth 500 ranking,” says CEO Trevor Bouchard. “Considering that our company is now maturing, we like to think that sustaining our growth rate percentage in the hundreds is quite noteworthy, and we also extend our congratulations to all organizations who made the list.”
About the Growth 500
For 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500—formerly known as the PROFIT 500—profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com.
About Canadian Business
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy, and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.
About QuickContractors.com Inc.
QuickContractor.com is a staple in the home services industry, delivering software as a service, payment processing, call center and contractor installation services for many of the worlds largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, The Brick, Leons, and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com has completed work for over 1 million customers coast to coast with its network of over 3000+ contractors and 75+ support staff.
