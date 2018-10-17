Charter School in Allentown Partners with Three Dozen Community Organizations
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has partnered with dozens of community organizations, giving students the opportunities to intern and volunteer.
Over thirty Lehigh Valley businesses and organizations are partnered with EEACS.
“Our community partnerships are really significant in setting us apart from other schools in the Lehigh Valley,” says Robert Lysek, Founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school. “Students learn the importance of volunteering, see the workings of business firsthand, and get to play a role in the betterment of their community.”
Some organizations EEACS is currently partnered with include Josh Early Candies, the YMCA, ArtsQuest, and the Allentown Police Department. All students from elementary school through high school have the opportunity to get involved.
To learn more about the community partnerships of EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/community-portal/. Parents of school-aged children are encouraged to schedule a tour of the Lehigh Valley charter school to learn more.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
High School at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown