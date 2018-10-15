Leading Medical Device/Life Science/Healthcare Veteran Joel Kanter Joins Board of Directors of CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. (OTCQB:CRRVF)

DENVER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CVR Medical Corp. (CVM.V) (TSXV: CVM) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical”) a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector announces that Mr. Joel Kanter has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Kanter has served as President of Windy City, Inc. a privately held investment firm since July 1986. Mr. Kanter, is a veteran healthcare venture capitalist whose family office has financially backed numerous medical device, life science and healthcare companies throughout his 35-year career. Mr. Kanter has helped create billions in shareholder value, most notably; I-Flow which in 2009 was acquired by Kimberly-Clark for $324M, Clarisonic which in 2011 was acquired by L’Oréal for $525M, Prolor BioSciences which was acquired by OPKO Health in 2013 for USD $480M, Encore Medical which was acquired in 2006 by Blackstone for $860M, GranCare which in 1999 completed a $1.8B merger with Living Centers of America led by Apollo Management and Walnut Financial where he was Chief Executive Officer which was acquired in a transaction with Tower Hill Capital which resulted in an increase of $400M in shareholder value in 1999.

Mr. Kanter currently serves on the Board of Directors of two public companies including Magna-Labs, Inc. and MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. and also serves on the Boards of several private concerns including Fibralign Corporation, First Wave Technologies, Orpheus Biosciences, Inc., Primal Therapies, Inc., and Serpin Pharma.

Mr. Kanter is also a current Trustee Emeritus and past President of the Board of Trustees of The Langley School in McLean, Virginia, a former Trustee at the Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., and of the Union Institute & University, the Country’s first Online University. He is also the current Board Chair of the Black Student Fund, and serves on the Kennedy Center’s National Committee on the Performing Arts.

Peter Bakema, Chairman and CEO of CVR Medical, states, “We are thrilled to welcome Joel to our Board of Directors and to have his rare breadth of experience and knowledge going forward. His track record of investment and acquisition success speaks to a visionary quality that we strive for at CVR. His involvement in moving our Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) device to market is another confident step towards providing a solution for a major sector of the healthcare industry beset with high costs and access barriers.”

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). The CSS is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR is currently in pivotal clinical trials in preparation for its planned submission to the FDA. CVR is led by an experienced and proven team of professionals with extensive healthcare, medical device, international expansion, regulatory and sales experience. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CVM” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “CRRVF”. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com

