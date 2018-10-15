Beyond “Us vs Them” In Sexual Assault
CMM animation probes secondary traumatization in children
A new animated video by Chocolate Moose Media adds to the growing worldwide trend of anti-sexual-assault conversations by taking an original and unique look at the “ripple effect” of the problem.
In Whispers With Stones, creator Firdaus Kharas enters the mind of a young girl as she replays an argument between her parents. The father has been accused of sexual impropriety by a co-worker at his church, and his wife confronts him.
The child tries to make sense of the incident, and the results are devastating as she tries and fails to process the emotions. This is the ripple effect of traumatization that researchers are only now starting to examine.
“Beneath this, and articulated from a child’s point of view, is the much larger issue of confused, reactionary and outdated thinking around gender. In addition, the approach highlights how badly we humans communicate about the issue,” Kharas says.
The video is versioned in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Korean, Swahili and Tagalog (the Philippines).
It is supported by a riveting soundtrack composed by Andrew Huggett, Kharas’ long-time musical collaborator, and performed on the cello by Huggett’s sister Jennifer.
Whispers With Stones debuted at The United Methodist Church’s Do No Harm summit on the prevention of sexual misconduct. Chocolate Moose Media worked with The General Commission on the Status and Role of Women of The United Methodist Church as the executive producers of the animation in its mission to reach victims around the world.
About Chocolate Moose Media
Chocolate Moose Media is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at solving health and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, CMM produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour to positively influence viewers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, especially those of children and young adults, in order to better the human condition. More than 3,600 animated videos in 245 language versions are available online in a Vimeo channel.
