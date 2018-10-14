NoviFlow Selected Best New Innovative Vendor in SDN Cybersecurity by the 2018 GEC Awards
NoviFlow’s CyberMapper Threat Intelligence Gateway continues to shake up the cybersecurity world and garner partnerships with key cybersecurity providers
Recent years have seen tremendous and accelerating increase in demand for data networking capacity with carriers and in enterprises. The multiplication of mobile and connected devices, the proliferation of streaming video-based applications, and now the internet of things (IoT) will only increase the challenge of delivering capacity and ensuring quality as data moves from web to mobile to machines. The challenge is even greater for companies seeking to protect data, infrastructure, and identities by cost-effectively inspecting, analyzing and mitigating cyber threats in an age of social networks, state-sponsored cyber-terrorism, automated BOT networks, and machine learning driven malware.
Still in the first year of its release, NoviFlow’s CyberMapper continues to shake up the cybersecurity world by using SDN programmable forwarding plane technology to accelerate and dynamically scale cybersecurity appliances and virtualized applications via RESTful APIs that simplify integration, reduce operating costs and accelerate time-to-market. CyberMapper enables existing cybersecurity services to interact directly with the forwarding plane and leverage SDN’s flow matching, handling and load balancing capabilities to optimize capacity and dynamically scale into the Tbps range. There is already a growing ecosystem of security appliance and application vendors, as well as OEMs, that have adopted NoviFlow’s CyberMapper to accelerate and scale packet classification and filtering, firewalls, DDoS prevention, network address translation, threat detection and mitigation, and more.
Says Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow: “NoviFlow is honored to have been selected Top Innovative Vendor in Cybersecurity at the 2018 GEC Awards. CyberMapper defines a new era in cybersecurity, one in which network forwarding planes are no longer unresponsive black boxes, but instead offer the capabilities of SDN to support the virtualization of cybersecurity services, and abstracted interfaces that enable simplified provisioning, network automation, and dynamic and cost-effective scaling for even the largest networks. These are just some of the reasons leading cybersecurity vendors have chosen NoviFlow’s NoviWare NOS and CyberMapper to accelerate, scale and empower their solutions.”
CyberMapper will be demonstrated live at the MBUZZ booth 7A-A15 at GITEX 2018, being held at the Dubai World Trade Center, October 14-18, 2018.
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions to network carriers, data center operators, government agencies and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Boston, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.
