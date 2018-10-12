KW Commercial Executes Record-Breaking Sale of Belvedere Tattoo Parlor
New area expansion spurs demand for previously unwanted buildings in the East Belvedere Corridor.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach-based Keller Williams Commercial Real Estate announced today that Managing Agent Brad Kuskin recently represented the seller in the $495,000 sale of a 2,000-square-foot former tattoo parlor on the eastern portion of Belvedere Road. The transaction price of $248 per square foot represents a five-year record for proportionate sales prices along the East Belvedere Road corridor.
KW CRE negotiated the transaction on behalf of long-time Boynton Beach resident who had initially purchased the property in 1997 for $75,000. Buyer-agent Spencer Grossman of NAI/Merin Hunter Codman represented the local buyer, Farm To Family, LLC, who intends to utilize the building as a vegan-oriented meal delivery preparation facility. The well-positioned location on Belvedere provides the Buyer with direct access to affluent El Cid and Palm Beach Island communities. The acquisition was contingent on the relocation of an existing tattoo parlor and South American boutique, who had previously occupied the building under annual leases.
"Transaction terms were finalized only days after initially listing the property, which clearly illustrates the growing strength and allure of the southern West Palm Beach neighborhoods, particularly in well-positioned older buildings. Many downtown buildings have extremely passive owners, who don't align lease structure with current market trends, offering additional value to long-term business operators and investors," said Kuskin. "We worked through several unique challenges related to the tenants and provided our client with maximized value based on a very dynamic market and potential user base. KW Commercial managed expectations of all parties while directly addressing concerns of tenants forced into relocation and early lease termination. It was a testament to the work of agents on both sides who worked to close the transaction promptly and at the originally negotiated terms."
"Keller Williams Commercial Real Estate has the unique footprint and breadth to provide clients the benefit of expansive transaction experience and rock-solid relationships throughout the South Florida market," said Kuskin. "Our national scope, combined with our commitment to a superior level of client service, allows us to provide unparalleled market insight, leading to strategic investment and liquidation initiatives, ultimately leading to maximized transaction efficiency."
About Keller Williams Commercial Real Estate
KW Commercial is a subsidiary of Texas-based real estate giant Keller Williams. KW Commercial currently operates in 790 offices throughout 49 states.
KW CRE is a full-service commercial real estate firm with a clear client-driven mission: "We Work For You." KW Commercial provides insight into land development, tenant representation, portfolio diversification, asset liquidation, land entitlement and all other sub-groups of the commercial real estate industry. For more information, please visit https://www.kwcreco.com or call 561-223-8354
