Born Divine aka Davinci Making Power Moves
Born Divine aka Davinci Making powerful moves and making his presence known in the entertainment industry.
(September), 2018 – Homegrown talent (Born Divine aka Davinci) is among the artists and bands vying for a nomination in The 17th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs), the influential platform for established and emerging artists from around the globe. If nominated [Wu Tang Affiliate & Protect Ya Neck Records Executive/ ie Hip Hop Veteran] could be among this year’s Winners announced during The IMA ceremony in the summer of 2019 at the Symphony Space Performing Arts Center in New York City.
The prestigious award honors artistry and innovation rather than sales or touring statistics in more than 100 Album, EP, Song, Producer, Video and Design categories. Each year thousands of self-released and indie label submissions from around the globe - in all styles of music - are evaluated by panels of recording and touring artists, programmers and other influencers to determine the Nominees.
Additionally, music fans can register at www.IndependentMusicAwards.com to vote for one Independent artist. Nominee in each Song and Music Video category; and earn points by promoting IMA artists to their social networks. To help (Born Divine) become a Vox Pop Nominee go to: (https://submissions.independentmusicawards.com/artists/born-divine/).
Winning projects are selected by judging panels of iconic Artists [which have included Keith Richards, Tom Waits, Aimee Mann, M’shell Ndegeocello, Chris Thiele, Peter Gabriel, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, Keith Urban, Buddy Guy, Ozzy Osbourne among many others], Programmers, Talent Buyers and other influencers throughout the Americas, Europe and Pacific Rim.
Artistry Has Its Awards
Now in its 17th year, The Independent Music Awards is the premier platform for self- released and indie label projects. Winners and Nominees are promoted to millions of music consumers and industry insiders via ongoing promotion, performance and distribution opportunities. And celebrated during The IMA ceremony and Independent Music Party industry conference in New York City.
Past Winners and Nominees include: Amy Lee, Pokey LaFarge, Macy Gray, J.D. McPherson, Killer Mike, Flying Lotus, Air Traffic Controller, Girl In A Coma, Fiona Joy, Masta Ace, John McEuen, Jackson Browne, And You Shall Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Team Me, among many others.
Submissions for The 17th annual Independent Music Awards accepted through December 7, 2018. Details and eligibility available at www.IndependentMusicAwards.com
