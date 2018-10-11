Crash: From Appice to Peart to Van Halen by David Frangioni
San Rafael, CA - October 10, 2018 – “Crash: From Apprice to Peart To Van Halen,” is a new hardcover book illustrating iconic rock and jazz drum kits. Award-winning author, audio engineer, and drummer David Frangioni profiles legendary drummers from Ringo Starr, Joey Kramer (Aerosmith), Cozy Powell (Black Sabbath), Eric Singer and Peter Criss (KISS), Zac Starkey (the Who), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Alex Van Halen (Van Halen), and many more with an inside look at their custom kits complemented by exclusive photography from photographer Mark Weiss, a foreword from Carl Palmer, and an afterword by Eric Singer.
“Crash” is an insider’s tour of author David Frangioni’s collection of some of the most famous drum kits in rock ‘n’ roll and jazz history. More than a historical reference, the book’s spectacular photography gives an up-close-and-personal view of many rare drum kits which were amassed over decades of live tours, road shows, behind-the-scene sessions, and recording studio moments — the like of which has never before been assembled.
Detailing 30 drummers and over 60 drum kits and the personal connection between the artists and their instruments, readers can dive into the significance of both on rock history and music trends from the 1960s through present day. With “Crash,” readers can study the artistry and graphics, specifications, autographs, and wear-and-tear of the drum kits up close — from the mirror-ball finish on Eric Singer’s kit from several KISS tours, the Drum Workshop Collector’s Series custom acrylic kit played by Zac Starkey at the Super Bowl in 2010, to the “dog-and-human-face graphic” on the bass drum Joey Kramer’s kit from the Aerosmith’s Nine Lives tour.
Frangioni curated the collection displayed in “Crash” throughout his career as a drummer and renowned audio consultant and engineer, in part through personal relationships with many of the drummers which brings insight into their talent and passions described in the book. In the foreword by ELP & Asia drummer (Modern Drummer Magazine’s 1989 Hall of Famer) Carl Palmer, describes “Crash” as “one of the most important collections of drums kits in the world—truly one of a kind.”
“‘Crash’ puts drummers and their equipment on center-stage for enthusiasts, history buffs, and music fans to explore,” said Frangioni. “This book champions each drummer and what they brought to rock, plus the extraordinary details of memorable kits. ”
“Crash: From Apprice to Peart to Van Halen” is published by Insight Editions and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the Author
David Frangioni is an award-winning veteran of the music industry, with expertise ranging from being a drummer and producer himself, to a renowned audio consultant, installer, and recording engineer. Starting out as a drummer as a teen and establishing his own audio consulting business put him on the map with Aerosmith and led to his work with music icons including the Stones, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Sting, Bryan Adams, Journey, Styx, Phil Collins, Shakira, Rascal Flatts, Ozzy Osbourne, and Chick Corea.
David has authored two books under his company Frangioni Media including his books Icon and Crash, and continues working in the industry at his company Audio One as well as the Frangioni Foundation and All Access IDA.
