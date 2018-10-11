Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Breaks Ground on New Facility
On October 19, 2018, Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM will be breaking ground on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Staunton, Virginia.STAUNTON, VA, USA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Kimberley Martin, Marketing Director
Staunton, VA – On October 19, 2018, Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM (CDJR) will be breaking ground on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Staunton, Virginia. The new building will be 30,000 square feet with an expansive showroom, a new customer café, and 19 service bays with ASE and OEM Certified technicians and the latest automotive technology.
“When we opened Valley CDJR in October 2016, we weren’t sure what to expect. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram were new brands for us,” said Liza Borches, President and CEO of Carter Myers Automotive, Valley CDJR’s parent company. “The support of the people in Augusta County has driven exponential growth of our company and we need this new facility to meet the area’s demand, especially for heavy duty trucks and diesel vehicles, a growing part of our company’s commercial business.”
To accommodate this growth, Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will also be hiring sales, parts and service staff. Carter Myers Automotive (CMA) already employs 170 people in Staunton across five dealerships. CMA has a unique Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which means employees share ownership, and thus share in the company’s success.
Scott Simons, Managing Partner of CMA’s Staunton dealerships, is excited about the future. “We take pride in the level of service that we’ve brought to the community since we opened our first Staunton store in 2010. Now we can complete the experience with a brand new facility while adding more jobs to the area.”
The new Valley CDJR will be located at 348 Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA, immediately south of its current home, next to and across from its sister stores: Valley Honda, Valley Nissan, Valley Subaru and Valley Volkswagen. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, October 19, at 11:00am.
About Carter Myers Automotive
Carter Myers Automotive (CMA) is a family and employee-owned business proudly serving Virginians since 1924. Liza Borches is the fourth generation of her family to serve as President & CEO. The company has 13 dealerships serving Central Virginia and more than 600 associates. In addition to their Staunton locations, CMA has three stores in Charlottesville: Colonial Auto Center, Colonial Nissan and Volvo Cars of Charlottesville. In the Richmond area, CMA operates Colonial Honda, Colonial Hyundai, Colonial Kia, Colonial Subaru and Heritage Chevrolet.
Learn more at www.CMAcars.com.
