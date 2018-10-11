Integra Certified Document Destruction Achieves Certification
Integra Certified Document Destruction Achieves Recertification from the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID)
This top-level endorsement by NAID is very highly regarded, as it requires a high degree of diligent effort to achieve and maintain an AAA certification rating. To obtain and keep its AAA rating, the Integradocument destruction process and audit methodologies must both demonstrate and prove that the resultant document shredded particle size meets or exceeds the certification specifications produced by the commercial grade destruction equipment used in Integra’s trucks and its state-of-the-art destruction facilities.
“It’s rewarding to provide peace of mind in an ever-changing time of identity theft.” says Chris Himes, the Vice President of Integra. “Integra can absolutely guarantee that sensitive information contained in document materials will be sufficiently destroyed and never seen by anyone after processing.”
About Integra Certified Document Destruction, L.L.C.
Integra provides secure, confidential document destruction for individuals, small businesses, large corporations and State & Federal Government agencies. Hard drive destruction services complement document destruction in fail-safe efforts to ensure safety and security. Integra accommodates document destruction with on-site or off-site service.
About Waste-Away Group, Ltd.
Waste-Away Group, Ltd. manages waste collection, transportation, and disposal, both to our state-of-the-art recycling facility and local landfills for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Having served Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan for over 70 years, Waste-Away Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana. Its affiliate companies are Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., providing residential waste and recycling removal, Himco Waste-Away Service, Inc., serving commercial and industrial customers for waste and recycling removal, Integra Certified Document Destruction LLC, providing safe, secure destruction of sensitive material and hard drives, and Recycling Works, Inc., the Materials Recovery Facility that sorts and ships recycling commodities to the world market for reuse. Together, these companies making up Waste-Away Group provide innovative, environmentally sound solutions while maintaining a leading market share in its core business areas.
Leslie Jones
Waste-Away Group, Ltd.
574-293-5001 ext.554
email us here