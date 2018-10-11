TravelFlex Android Wallet now available

Travelflexd wallet Travelflex chat

TravelFlex are pleased to announce that our Android mobile wallet is now available for download on Google Play.

Travelflex (TRF:TRF)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRF MOBILE WALLET IS NOW AVAILABLE!

Featuring the same layout, functions and speeds as the desktop wallet, making the transition to your mobile device seamless and user friendly.

Take Your TRF Everywhere!

Some of the features on the TRF Android mobile wallet include:

· ability to connect with other users to chat

· request payments in chat

· add new addresses to your contact book using QR codes

· always control your wallet seed and private keys

The TravelFlex Android mobile wallet is the fast and secure way to store and spend your TRF while traveling.

iOS wallet will be available soon after Apple App Store approval.

To learn more about TravelFlex visit our website: www.travelflex.org or download the mobile wallet directly from the Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.travelflex.client

TRAVELFLEX - Global Crypto Payment Solution