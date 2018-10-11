Truechip successfully hosted TrueConnect 2018- The 2nd Annual Technical Conference

A non -EDA based conference principally designed to address the opportunities and challenges in functional verification, DFT and Physical Design.

Bengaluru, October 10, 2018, Truechip - The Verification IP Specialist successfully, hosted its 2nd Annual Technical Conference, TrueConnect 2018 Enriching Collaboration for Innovative Excellence, at Hotel Radisson Blu, Bengaluru on September 19, 2018.

The conference received an overwhelming response from semiconductor industry veterans and professionals. About 170 delegates attended from organizations like Western Digital, Qualcomm, Intel, Microsemi, NXP, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, MediaTek and IBM to name a few.

On this occasion, Mr. Nitin Kishore, Founder & CEO, Truechip said “This year, the participation was tremendous and highly encouraging. The quality and content of the papers and panel discussions made it engaging and valuable for the participants. The gala networking opportunities made it even more enjoyable and resourceful”.

Adding to this Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing and Sales, Truechip said “TrueConnect 2nd edition was outstanding. This conference has evolved as a brand in itself and I anticipate that the 2019 edition would witness grander rendezvous from the industry patrons”.

The event observed two keynotes from:

• Mr. Abhijit Dutta, Director - High voltage AMS, BU Automotive, Site head - NXP Bangalore and spoke about the future of mobility and technology behind self-driving cars, and quoted “TrueConnect is an excellent forum to connect with the industry and useful for budding engineers to know the VIP products of Truechip”.

• Mr. Peter Lefkin, Managing Director, MIPI Alliance and he highlighted the importance of MIPI in delivering proven solutions to the mobile and mobile-Influenced markets and stated “The networking opportunities provided by TrueConnect are very important”.

About Truechip:

Truechip, The Verification IP Specialist, is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, which aid to accelerate IP/ SoC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SoC. With its global development center in India, Truechip serves over 50 customers in 7 countries including US, Israel, Taiwan, France, Germany, India and China. The company participates in numerous global events including DAC, DVCon, MIPI DEVCON and SemIsrael. The team consists of over 150 engineers with an average experience of five years. Truechip has been serving customers for a decade in VLSI and offers Industry’s first 24x5 technical support.

