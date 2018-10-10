Georgia Society for Surgery of the Hand (GSSH) 2018 Annual Meeting Featured Dr. Jesse B. Jupiter, Renowned Hand Surgeon
Top Georgia hand surgeons heard key updates from international honorary speaker, leading surgeons practicing in Georgia, and GSSH President Dr. Gregory KolovichSEA ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gregory Kolovich, President of the Georgia Society for Surgery of the Hand (GSSH) and Partner at Optim Orthopedics, convened the GSSH annual meeting at The Cloister at Sea Island, Georgia on September 27, 2018. Leading surgeons from across Georgia gathered to refresh their knowledge about breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of the hand and upper extremity surgery.
On assuming his role as GSSH president, Dr. Kolovich presented the organization’s plans during his two-year term. “My goal as president is to procure outstanding speakers throughout our state and a world-renowned honorary speaker. Our speakers did an excellent job this year discussing a wide variety of topics while Dr. Jupiter packed the house with interested surgeons. The memorable presentations and discussions stimulated by our speakers will undoubtedly spark more interest and grow our membership. We plan to expand our meeting next year to additional Georgia hand surgeons, allied health professionals, residents and fellows while offering post meeting educational laboratories.”
The program launched with the keynote speech by Dr. Jesse B. Jupiter about new developments in the diagnosis and treatment of Kienbock’s disease, a rare, debilitating condition of the wrist whereby the lunate bone collapses due to poor blood supply. He spoke about challenging cases of forearm malunion and nonunion while providing numerous surgical cases from his illustrious career. Dr. Jupiter is an honorary member of more than 20 international societies of either hand surgery or orthopedic surgery and is the former President of the American Shoulder and Elbow Society. He is an internationally recognized and sought-after hand and upper limb specialist with more than 220 original publications and was co-author or co-editor of 10 major texts in upper limb and orthopaedic problems. Dr. Jupiter remarked, "It was wonderful meeting with the chance to learn from and reunite with old friends in special place. Hats off to Dr Kolovich for organizing a very stimulating academic program.”
Five GSSH members delivered talks on a wide range of topics: James Long MD, Steve McCollam MD, J. Wendell Duncan, M.D. Guy Foulkes, M.D., Calvin Barnes MD, and Erika Templeton, MD, MS. Sponsors of the GSSH meeting were Skeletal Dynamics, Medartis, Acumed and Micro C Imaging. Also serving on the GSSH leadership team is Dr. John Dalton of Georgia Hand, Shoulder & Elbow, as Treasurer.
About the Georgia Society for the Hand: The purpose of GSSH (www.GASSH.org) is to promote education and fellowship among Georgia-based hand surgeons. The Society meets annually at Sea Island, Georgia and communicates throughout the year concerning new developments in the profession. Members include the top hand surgeons in Georgia. For more information about membership and events contact GSSH at info@gassh.org. Media inquiries can be directed to media@gassh.org.
