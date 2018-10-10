Long History of Patient Satisfaction Leads Nicholas G. Rendon, DDS to Eighth Talk Award
With the highest possible customer satisfaction rating of 5 stars every year since 2011, Nicholas G. Rendon, DDS has earned its eighth consecutive Talk Award.
At the dental practice of Nicholas G. Rendon, DDS, in Vero Beach, Fla., patients are treated by a caring staff genuinely dedicated to serving their best interests. “We strive to make every patient feel welcome through friendly service, a comfortable environment, and personalized treatment that is tailored to their needs and enhanced by the latest technology,” says Dr. Rendon.
For many people, visiting the dentist is something they dread or even fear. Dr. Rendon and his team feel that it can be a pleasant experience with the right dental practice. “By pairing comprehensive, streamlined treatment with personable service and a welcoming office, we believe that we can exceed your expectations,” says Dr. Rendon.
One of the ways Dr. Rendon serves his patients well is by offering individualized attention and treatment. “We get to know our patients on a personal level so that treatment can complement their lifestyle, budget and other important factors,” he says. “Furthermore, we help patients become engaged in caring for their smile. We thoroughly explain all of the treatment options, educate patients on how to properly care for their teeth at home, and encourage them to become active participants in the process.”
Dr. Rendon offers a host of dental services from preventative to cosmetic to restorative, providing truly comprehensive care for patients. Technology plays a key role in ensuring the best possible treatment is given. Dr. Rendon’s practice uses the latest technology such as digital X-rays for incredibly detailed images and reduced radiation exposure for patients, as well as VELscope® for oral cancer screening, which allows abnormalities to be caught in their earliest stages.
Dr. Nicholas G. Rendon, DDS, is located at 310 17th Street in Vero Beach, Fla. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 772-742-4783 or go online to www.nicholasrendondds.com. Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/nicholas-g-rendon-dds.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses and help those businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those businesses that receive a 4- or 5-star rating will earn The Talk Award. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
