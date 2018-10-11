National Diaper Bank Network Launches “Diapers for Babies” Hurricane Fund

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has established the “Diapers for Babies” hurricane fund to help get clean diapers to children and families impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Disposable diapers are among the first items families with young children need when displaced by a major disaster such as Hurricane Michael.

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has established the “Diapers for Babies” hurricane fund to help get clean diapers to children and families impacted by Hurricane Michael.

“Based on our experience, disposable diapers are among the first items families with young children need when displaced by a major disaster such as Hurricane Michael,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Goldblum. “However, diapers are often overlooked as a material basic need. NDBN works with our member diaper bank programs, and other relief agencies, to provide immediate diaper assistance, once its safe to do so, and we continue to support families throughout recovery efforts.”

Individuals and organizations can donate to NDBN’s “Diapers for Babies” hurricane fund by clicking on the donate button at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.

In the past two years, NDBN and member diaper bank programs have distributed millions of diapers to families impacted by disasters, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017, and Hurricane Florence last month.

Cash donations by individuals and groups are more impactful than collecting, and shipping individual boxes of diapers across the country. Shipping is more expensive than most people consider. Plus, donated dollars allow NDBN and member diaper bank programs to acquire twice as many diapers, on average, at costs lower than wholesale.

According to the FEMA website, “A financial contribution to a recognized disaster relief organization is the most effective donation to make. When the people support voluntary organizations with financial contributions, it helps ensure a steady flow of important services to the people in need after a disaster.”

However, many people want to purchase and deliver diapers directly to diaper bank programs serving impacted areas. NDBN recommends supporting accredited member diaper bank programs, such as the Junior League of Panama City Diaper Bank, by making a direct donation to the organization.

For more information on how to support NDBN and its efforts to help families affected by the hurricanes and other disasters, log on to nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 47 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook.