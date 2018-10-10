Giti Introduces Four Urban/Light Duty Commercial Truck Tires
These new Giti commercial truck tires are built to perform in tough urban environmentsRANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giti Tire (USA) is introducing four all-position urban/light duty commercial truck tires, designed to handle the toughest urban environments in North America.
The Giti GAL817, an all position tire, available in the 10R22.5 and 255/70R22.5 sizes (16 ply rated), features:
• Wide footprint with extra wide shoulder design enhances traction and tread wear.
• Enhanced casing construction provides improved footprint for excellent handling, as well as a quiet, comfortable ride.
• Special tread compound provides long tread wear and excellent grip.
The Giti GSR225, a regional steer tire, available in the 225/70R19.5, 245/70R19.5, 265/70R19.5, 275/70R22.5 and 315/80R22.5 sizes (14 to 20 ply ratings), features:
• Four belt construction increases casing and tread stiffness for long tread wear.
• Specially formulated tread compound improves tread wear resistance and handling.
• Four groove tread design delivers consistent, dependable handling and vehicle control.
• Optimized sipe design on rib edges minimizes wear and improves wet traction.
The Giti GDR638, a regional and urban drive tire, available in the 215/75R17.5, 235/75R17.5, 225/70R19.5 and 245/70R19.5 sizes (14 and 16 ply ratings), features:
• Solid pattern design for increased block stiffness.
• Optimized casing and footprint design deliver even, consistent tread wear through the life of the tire.
• Specialized tread compound improves tread wear and handling.
• Improved bead construction provides easier rim mounting.
The Giti GTL919, a long haul and regional trailer tire, available in the 215/75R1.75, 235/75R175, 245/70R17.5 and 385/65R22.5 sizes (16 to 20 ply ratings), features:
• New generation tread pattern with extra wide shoulder provides outstanding shoulder protection and even tread wear.
• New casing construction provides exceptional durability and retreadability.
• Specialized tread compound delivers outstanding wear and handling.
• Mud and Snow capabilities provides enhanced traction in mud and light snow for light vehicles.
“These four new Giti products, designed to handle tough, relentless urban environments, are a great addition for our commercial tire customers,” said Armand Allaire, executive vice president of commercial sales for Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. “Fleet managers and owner operators looking to control their tire costs will appreciate the reduced down time and longer tread wear delivered by these new Giti products.”
The tire manufacturer provides original equipment commercial truck tires to more than 300 models of trucks and buses worldwide and has successful commercial dealer networks across the globe.
Visit www.gititrucktires.com to see the full line of Giti truck and bus radials.
About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)
Giti Tire, headquartered in Singapore, has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for North America. It markets and sells a family of brands: Giti, GT Radial, Primewell, and Dextero tires for high performance vehicles, passenger, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.giti.com.
