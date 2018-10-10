ICare4Autism National Conference on Apprentice to Workforce Programs for High School Students with Special Abilities
ICare4Autism’s National Conference 2018 in Washington D.C. US Capitol Visitor Center began today at 9:30am.WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICare4Autism’s National Conference 2018 in Washington D.C. US Capitol Visitor Center began today at 9:30am with Opening Remarks by CEO and Founder of ICare4Autism, Dr. Joshua Weinstein.
“Our ultimate goal is the high school graduation of each student with a general education degree, and the readiness skills needed to pursue higher education and/or a well-paying job that will enable them to live full and independent lives.”
The national conference will focus on initiating an Apprentice Training Program for High School Students with Special Abilities across all 50 states. Speakers will discuss the importance of including high school students with special abilities in apprenticeship programs prior to entering the workforce.
Conference speakers include: Julian Alvarez III, Commissioner Representing Labor of Texas Workforce; Jennifer Sheehy, Deputy Assistant Secretary (ODEP); acclaimed professor and educator Stephen Shore, Ed.D. Clinical Asst. Professor, R.S. Ammon School of Education at Adelphi University; Robert Naseef, Ph.D. (PA) of Alternative Choices; policy advisor Scott M. Robertson, Ph.D., U.S. Department of Labor (ODEP); Carol M. Schall, Ph.D. Asst. Professor School of Education, Virginia Commonwealth University; David Kearon, Director of Adult Services, Autism Speaks.
Dr. Joshua Weinstein went on to note that “In recognizing the numerous opportunities in the high growth technology sector and the unique skills that high school students including those with disabilities possess, all of which can lead to high level career opportunities. This comprehensive apprentice workforce program provides individuals (prior to leaving High School) with a personalized transition plan which, if needed, will also include an employment specialist, job coach, assistance with job searches, as well as on-the-job training and support services.”
ICare4Autism’s main goal is to increase awareness of what they are currently doing in the organization, generate ideas about how to strengthen the US workforce such as accepting that inclusion works, and to create pathways for HS students.
ICare4Autism’s website is a wonderful resource for upcoming events, such as conferences, workshops and educational articles on the topic of Autism. Be sure to visit www.icare4autism.org for more information.
About ICare4Autism
ICare4Autism serves as the lead global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the life of children and adults who live with autism. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, ICare4Autism has established itself as the catalyst that drives collaborations among similar international institutions to discover the etiology of autism, search for biologic and environmental causes, and ultimately work toward better methods of detection and treatment. We connect researchers and practitioners through renowned conferences and workshops to discuss state-of-the-art findings and innovative treatment practices to best serve people with special abilities and their families.
