IRC Global Conference in Lima: Embracing the Future
IRC partners from 40+ countries met in Lima, Peru, on October 3-5, 2018, to celebrate 25 years of the largest global alliance of executive search firms.
Our Partners gathered at the annual IRC Global Conference themed “IRC 25: Embracing the Future” to celebrate the significant anniversary for the alliance and also to share insights on key factors influencing our individual businesses and those of our clients around the world.
They also engaged with three external keynote speakers:
On Thursday, John Price, Managing Director of Americas Market Intelligence, LLC (AMI), provided IRC partners with a comprehensive overview of the state of Latin American economic and political environment and the future opportunities and challenges for international businesses
On Friday morning the conference day started with the speech from Liz Bacelar, the founder of The Current, who discussed the technology disruption inevitably changing the market for all organisations.
Finally, Bill Boorman, #tru Founder based in the UK, put the innovation into the context of the talent acquisition industry, particularly the impact of digital and social media trends.
Rohan Carr, the President of IRC Executive Board, comments: “Bringing together search professionals from more than 40 countries demonstrates the depth and strength of our alliance and the unique perspective we can provide to our clients. Our 25 year history of consistent service is one that we look forward to continuing for many years to come.”
