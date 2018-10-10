After many years development, Rocheindustrial provides customers with more services in addition to high-quality products.

DONGGUAN CITY, US/CANADA ONLY, 中国, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocheindustrial, a industrial hardware and accessories manufacturer in China, provides customers with more services in addition to high-quality products. The company boasts of years of experience in manufacturing the highest quality handles including modern handles, antique handles, and industrial equipment handles.

In addition to their current line of products, Rocheindustrial provides furniture handles, toggle latches, toggle clamps, and bathroom hardware. Moreover, the company is linked with other services such as Rochesourcing, which includes sourcing agent in China, Rocheinspection that gives factory audit and quality inspection, and Rocheshipping, which provides a shipping service.

These are the other products and services the company readily provides their customers that are looking for a reliable manufacturer capable of fulfilling their quality needs. Rocheindustrial is a group of a company catering to a wide array of customers in need of a broad variety of products. As a furniture handle manufacturer, they take pride in products made using advanced tech and top quality craftsmanship.

In terms of toggle latches, the company strives to offer to their clients with latches featuring design and quality that is unlike other products. Customers can purchase a broad toggle latches including flight case handle, pull down latch, butterfly latch, adjustable latch, case latch, and more. Expert hands craft each product with years of experience in the industry.

Next, Rocheindustrial provides the best of toggle clamps available in the market. The company offers professional toggle clamps and accessories including vertical toggle clamp, horizontal toggle clamp, latch type toggle clamp, and push pull toggle clamp. Each of the products is fashionable and made for a wide variety of applications.

The last set of product line Rocheltd produces is the bathroom hardware. For 12 years, Rochltd serves as the premier manufacturer of bathroom hardware and accessories. Among the bathroom products, Rocheltd offers include bathroom towel ring, bathroom hooks, bathroom tumbler, corner shower basket, glass shower shelf, and more.

Rochesourcing helps clients looking for the best toggle clamp, toggle latch, bathroom hardware or furniture handle. The team in Rochesourcing is responsible for providing a sourcing agent to customers, helping them search the most suitable product to their needs.

Rocheinspection is a part of the group Rocheindustrial, the one responsible for ensuring the quality of every product. The team from Rocheinspection performs factory audit and quality inspection to every toggle clamp, furniture handle, bathroom hardware, and toggle latch manufactured by Rocheindustrial. Their services ensure every customer will feel satisfied with the product they purchased. With Rocheshipping, customers can receive their ordered products anywhere in the world on time and perfectly safe.

Rocheindustrial is a professional manufacturer of handles, toggle latches, toggle clamps, bathroom hardware, and a wide array of other services in China.For more information, please visit below websites for inquiries

