Andrew Jones Auctions will hold a DTLA Collections & Estates Auction on Sunday, October 21st, in Los Angeles
The sale will be packed with 500 lots of art, design, furnishings and accessories. It will be held online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in L.A.
The auction will be packed with 500 lots of art, design, furnishings and accessories. “Our gallery will be the venue to discover different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as antiques and luxe décor for the home, garden, loft, gallery or retail space, at affordable prices,” said Andrew Jones, the president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions.”
Mr. Jones added, “We are delighted to bring to an established and new market such a varied collection of affordable works of art from the exotic to the whimsical and everything in between. We’re committed to promoting antiques and vintage décor as the sustainable way to live in the 21st century. We expect the DTLA Collections & Estates Auction will be both fun and exciting.”
Lot estimates will range from $50 to $2,000. Highlight lots will include a pair of monumental marble veneered obelisks on pedestals (est. $1,000-$1,500); a suite of Baccarat Harmonie pattern double old-fashioned tumblers (est. $200-$300); a pair of Chinese cloisonné enamel duck form censers (est. $200-$300); and a group of six very colorful Murano glass lamps (est. $500-$800).
Also sold will be a Squire Stratocaster electric guitar (est. $100-$200); four Louis Philippe-style side chairs (est. $300-$500); a large suite of Michael Taylor ‘Montecito’ garden furniture (est. $1,000-$1,500); an Ammonite sculpture from the Paleozoic era (est. $200-$300); and a German Expressionist painting of factory workers by Toni Anton Wolter (1879-1929, est. $400-$600).
Still more featured lots will include a pair of Ralph Lauren leather upholstered ‘Writer’s’ club chairs (est. $500-$700); and three elephant-form occasional tables (est. $100-$200 each). The auction will begin at 10:30 am Pacific time. Previews will be held Thursday through Saturday, October 18th-20th, from 10-5. Internet bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.
After the DTLA sale, Andrew Jones Auctions will conduct a Design for the Home & Garden Auction on Sunday, November 18th, also online and in the Los Angeles gallery. Featured will be the David and Barbara Hart collection of world art. International travelers and cultural explorers for decades, the Harts thoughtfully curated a range of unusual objects, accents, art and textiles from Mexico to the Philippines. Best of all, the entire collection will be offered without reserve.
Andrew Jones Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single item, and estate or a collection, you may call them at (213) 748-8008 or (213) 476-5112; or, you can e-mail Aileen Ward, at aileen@andrewjones.com. To learn more about the Oct. 21 auction, visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.
