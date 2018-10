Sprayology Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Homeopathic Aqueous-Based Medicines due to Microbial Contamination

GAITHERSBURG, MD, USA, October 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eight and Company LLC d/b/a Sprayology Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of all Homeopathic Aqueous-Based Medicines due to the Nationwide Recall by the Contract Manufacturer, King Bio, of all their Aqueous-Based Products due to possible microbial Contamination.Company Contact:Eleanor Whalenewhalen@sprayology.com240-224-7866FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-10/09/2018 -Gaithersburg, MDEight and Company LLC, d/b/a Sprayology is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry from 10/18-7/22 of its aqueous-based homeopathic product line for human use. All products manufactured by the contract manufacturer, King Bio, have been recalled due to possible microbial contamination.RISK STATEMENT-Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.Eight and Company LLC, d/b/a Sprayology has not to date received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.The products are for assorted symptom relief can be identified by the main label on the bottle and by the expiration date printed on the backside of the label. Each product recalled is an individual 1.38 oz. oral spray in white bottle manufactured at the King Bio, Inc. facility in Asheville, NC. Product was distributed nationwide via wholesale, retail and online sales.PRODUCT INDICATION NDC# LOT# ExpirationsRejuvenation Plus Energy 61096-0035-1 ALL 10/18-11/21Man Power Sexual support 61096-0025-1 ALL 10/18-1/22Man Power Sexual support 61096-1025-1 ALL 10/18-1/22Woman Power Sexual Support 61096-0034-1 ALL 10/18-11/21Woman Power Sexual Support 61096-1034-1 ALL 10/18-11/21Diet Power Dieting 61096-0004-1 ALL 10/18-4/22Brain Power Focus 61096-0033-1 ALL 10/18-1/22MenoPower Menopause 61096-0014-1 ALL 10/18-1/22MenoPower Menopause 61096-1014-1 ALL 10/18-1/22Bone Builder Bone health 61096-0012-1 ALL 10/18-4/22Bone Builder Bone health 61096-1012-1 ALL 10/18-4/22AllergEase Allergies 61096-0003-1 ALL 10/18-5/22Cold + Flu Relief Colds 61096-0002-1 ALL 10/18-1/21SleepEase Sleep Aid 61096-0001-1 ALL 10/18-11/21SleepEase Sleep Aid 61096-1001-1 ALL 10/18-11/21DigestivEase Stomach Aid 61096-0005-1 ALL 10/18-8/21TravelEase Jet Lag 61096-0007-1 ALL 10/18-1/22TravelEase Jet Lag 61096-1007-1 ALL 10/18-1/22Party Relief Hangover 61096-0030-1 ALL 10/18-6/22Party Relief Hangover 61096-1030-1 ALL 10/18-6/22Arnica Power Bruising 61096-0032-1 ALL 10/18-7/22Snore Soother Snoring 61096-0024-1 ALL 10/18-1/22Stress Relief Stress Aid 61096-0006-1 ALL 10/18-4/22Stress Relief Stress Aid 61096-1006-1 ALL 10/18-4/22PMS Support PMS 61096-0031-1 ALL 10/18-7/21Life Detoxer Lung Support 61096-0023-1 ALL 10/18-8/21Life Detoxer Lung Support 61096-1023-1 ALL 10/18-8/21ImmunoBooster Immune aid 61096-0038-1 ALL 10/18-11/21Body Skin Tonic Dry Skin 61096-0017-1 ALL 10/18-11/21Acne Tonic Acne 61096-0027-1 ALL 10/18-11/21Body Balance Adrenal 61096-0039-1 ALL 10/18-7/22Eight and Company LLC, d/b/a Sprayology is notifying its retailers and direct consumers by letter and is arranging for return and replacement of the recalled products.Consumers and retailers that have product which is being recalled should discontinue use/distribution and contact Eight and Company LLC, d/b/a Sprayology to make arrangements to return the product by calling 1-240-224-7866 Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 3:30 pm EST or by email at recall@sprayology.com.Adverse reactions or quality problems associated with the use of this product may be reported to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event reporting program either by phone, on line, by regular mail or by fax.• Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.