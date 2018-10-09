Wartburg Hosts Annual Fall Festival
Live Music, Farmer’s Market, Children’s Area and Food Trucks
Contribute to a Fun-Filled Day
Mount Vernon, N.Y. (October 5, 2018) – Wartburg, a premier senior residential and healthcare care provider, recently hosted its annual Fall Festival on their 34-acre campus. This year’s event drew over 800 people including residents, family members and the community.
The event featured live entertainment throughout the day, a children’s area with a bouncy castle, an obstacles course, a GaGa pit and games (sponsored by Backyard Sports Cares, a mentoring organization through sports for underprivileged children, and Talon Athletics), shopping, face painting and an art exhibition hosted by Got Art?, Inc. In addition, Wartburg hosted a Wartburg Orphans’ Farm School reunion, welcoming nearly 20 Wartburg alumni back home. Internet-based radio station, Westchester Talk Radio, broadcasted from the festival. The Mount Vernon Fire Department provided an opportunity for children to climb aboard a fire truck and Sergeant Michael Kushnir and Detective Ozzie Medina from the Mount Vernon Police Department brought “Otis” and “Mavis”, German Shepherds in the K-9 unit.
This year’s historic Fall Festival also included a Classic Car Show. The “Latin Cruisers” brought back a bit of the old school with classic hot rods from decades ago.
In addition to the various food vendors including Chef El-Amin, Caribbean Thyme and Smoothies by Peter, there was also a Farmer’s Market sponsored by Morrison Community Living. To quench the adult thirst of attendees, Captain Lawrence provided a Beer Bar.
Attendees were entertained throughout the day by the children of the Mount Vernon Music School and Alan Ramirez and Friends as well as lively lessons of various dances by Cynthia Dixon & The Soul Latin Line Dancers and Jay McKenzie, “The Godfather of Seniors” served as MC for the day.
“Although we still have not been able to find the guy with the smoked eels that was often present at our historical Fall Festival since the turn of the century, we put together a great event and the weather this year was perfect,” said David J. Gentner, Wartburg’s President and CEO. “My thanks to the many exhibitors, staff, volunteers, member congregations and sponsors for making this year’s festival the best one yet.”
During the day, Wartburg was proud to unveil the mosaic bench done by residents of Wartburg’s nursing home in partnership with the Westchester County (NY) Chapter of The Links, Inc. and the Clay Art Center in Port Chester, NY. The fun-filled day culminated with a “balloon pop” where children won prizes such as sporting equipment, scooters and new bicycles.
“For over 100 years Wartburg has welcomed the community to our historic campus to enjoy our annual Fall Festival. And on a beautiful, sunny day, this year was no exception.” said Angela Ciminello, Vice President of Development and Marketing. “With the help of our dedicated volunteers, staff and board as well as our generous sponsors, the Fall Festival was enjoyed by all who attended.”
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018. In addition, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links.
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg
Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare
Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny
Angela Ciminello
Wartburg
914-513-5179
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn