AMCD Endorses Dr. Walid Phares for UN Ambassador

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy fully endorses Dr. Walid Phares to become the new US Ambassador to the UN.

Professor Walid Phares served as a Foreign Policy Advisor to Presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016. He also served as a National Security Advisor to Presidential Advisor Mitt Romney in 2011-2012

Professor Phares has been an advisor to the US House of Representatives Caucus on Counter Terrorism since 2007 and is the Co-Secretary General of the Trans-Atlantic Legislative Group on Counter Terrorism since 2008.

He is Fox News Terrorism and Middle East Expert since 2007 and has been MSNBC-NBC Terrorism Analyst from 2003 to the end of 2006.

He has taught Global Strategies at the National Defense University in Washington DC since 2006, lectured at the National Intelligence University since 2008 and was a Professor of Middle East Studies, Ethnic and Religious Conflict at the Department of Political Science at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) from 1993 to 2006.

Professor Walid Phares was a Senior Fellow and the director for Future Terrorism Project at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington (2001-2010). He was also a Visiting Fellow with the European Foundation for Democracies in Brussels (2006-2010).

As an international expert on conflicts and terrorism, Professor Phares lectures on campuses, nationwide and internationally. He testifies to and conducts briefings at the US Congress, the European Parliament and Commission, and the UN Security Council, as well as to US State Department and other foreign ministries worldwide and to officials on Counter Terrorism in Europe and the United States. Dr Phares was an advisory board member of the Task Force on Future Terrorism of the US Department of Homeland Security (2005-2007) and a member of the NSC advisory task force on Nuclear Terrorism (2006-2007)

Dr Phares has also lectured to and advised the US Departments of Justice, Defense, and Homeland Security, as well as regional commands such as CENTCOM, SOUTHCOM, AFRICOM, on academic research on Terrorism. He has served as an expert on Terrorism with the US and European Governments and briefed law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL since 2003. Dr Phares serves as an academic advisor to several Human Rights and Middle East and Africa communities groups.

He has published 13 books including, Future Jihad: Terrorist Strategies against the West, The Coming Revolution: Struggle for Freedom in the Middle East, which predicted the Arab Spring and projected the ongoing revolts in the Greater Middle East. His most recent book is, The Lost Spring: U.S. Policy in the Middle East and Catastrophes to Avoid.