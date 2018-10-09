Nexus Gold Corp - Developing a 15km gold trend in West Africa
Eight drill-tested and confirmed gold zones with significant upside resource potential
Nexus Gold Corp (TSX:NXS)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, Canada – October 9, 2018 - Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to provide a new video that hightlights the Company's recent work at its Bouboulou-Rakounga gold project in Burkia Faso, West Africa.
Please view the video here: https://youtu.be/wh4a2FHcqE0
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based junior gold exploration and development company operating primarily in West Africa. The company is currently concentrating its efforts on establishing a compliant resource at one or more of it’s three current projects.
The 38-square km Bouboulou project comprises no less than five established gold zones contained within three separate 5km gold trends. The adjacent 250-square km Rakounga gold concession extends the Bouboulou gold trends and currently contains three drill tested zones of mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-square km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein and associated shear zone approximately one km in length.
Recent work includes a 9km soil grid geochemical program which confirmed the presence of a 15km gold trend that reaches across both the Bouboulou and Rakounga properties.
For more information on our projects including details, past and historical results, a 43-101 technical report, management bios, and more, please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com.
Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.
