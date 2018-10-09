Vahid Ebadat Launches Stonehouse Process Safety
Vahid Ebadat Launches Stonehouse Process Safety to provide expert process safety testing, consulting and training services.
Stonehouse Provides Expert Process Safety Consulting, Testing, Training and Litigation Support Services throughout the Process Industries
Princeton, NJ, October 9, 2018 - Vahid Ebadat today announced the launch of Stonehouse Process Safety (Stonehouse) to provide expert process safety consulting, testing, training and litigation support services in the specialist areas of dust flash fires & explosions, NFPA 652, gas & vapor flammability, electrostatic hazards and thermal decomposition. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Stonehouse will be servicing clients in the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, legal/insurance, metals, plastics, rubber and other process manufacturing industries. Vahid Ebadat serves as CEO of Stonehouse.
“Stonehouse develops practical, proven, and long-term solutions to technically challenging process safety issues. Companies of all sizes will benefit from our process safety expertise and practical, customized solutions, supported by applicable data from our state-of-the-art laboratories,” said Dr. Ebadat. He continued, “We aim to be pragmatic in our approach to process safety and view client relationships as partnerships that achieve lasting, cost-effective solutions to safety issues. Our strategy is built upon the foundations of knowledge, experience, scientific method, practicality, and trust.”
Dr. Vahid Ebadat Ph.D., M.Inst.P, MIET, C.Phys. has worked extensively as a process and operational hazards consultant for the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, oil/gas and paper/wood industries. He has served as a committee member of NFPA 77 (Static Electricity), NFPA 654 (Dust Explosions), and ASTM E27 (Hazard Potential of Chemicals). Dr. Ebadat has published many articles and papers globally and speaks widely on process safety in industry. Earlier in his career, Dr. Ebadat served as CEO of Chilworth Technology, Inc. for more than two decades.
For more information about Stonehouse Process Safety visit www.stonehousesafety.com, email info@stonehousesafety.com or call 609-455-0001.
Media Contact:
Gail McGrew
McGrew Marketing
202.669.3113
gail@mcgrewmarketing.com
