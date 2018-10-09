Top 5 Qualities to Look for in a Workers' Compensation Lawyer

Finding a workers' compensation lawyer who will fight for the compensation you deserve isn't always easy. Look for the qualities below during your search.

It's so important to find a workers' comp attorney who is going to go the extra mile for you and get you the compensation you rightfully deserve.” — Marc Weinberg, Esq.

Every year, injured workers have a hard time recovering their compensation benefits, but a work injury attorney can help you receive the compensation you deserve if you get hurt on the job. An attorney from a reputable law firm will fight for your rights and will be able to defend you from every position available to your claim. Not every work injury lawyer is the right fit to represent you, so you should look for specific characteristics when selecting a lawyer to represent you in your workers’ compensation claim. When selecting a workers’ compensation lawyer, you should look for the following five characteristics.

1. Experience – The amount of work an attorney has is equally as important as their education. You want to find a workers’ compensation lawyer who has significant expertise in fighting for workplace injury compensation claims. The attorneys at Saffren & Weinberg have many years of combined legal experience working with comp claims from a car accident, to a back injury and everything in between, as well as personal injury. Our attorneys have the adequate knowledge to understand client needs and will fight to get you the compensation you deserve.

2. Expertise – You should make sure that your attorney has the requisite licensing to represent you in the state in which you are bringing your workers’ compensation claim. Your attorney needs to be licensed and approved to practice in your state and zip code. A workers’ compensation lawyer is focused, and you should seek someone who regularly practices that law area. Seeking advice from your friend, the local real estate attorney may seem like a good idea or easier, but you want to find attorney recommendations who understands the complexity of the worker’s compensation law.

Be sure to consult with a workers’ comp attorney that you can see yourself building a healthy attorney-client relationship with who will explain the types of legal rights you are entitled to, and ask to see if there is any contingency fee to be paid if the case wins. Due to the complex nature of the law and the differences from state to state, the smallest missed step or error can end your claim. Make sure you choose an expert in the field and has an understanding of workers’ compensation benefits, the possibility of permanent disability, and disability benefits, themselves.



3. Success – You want an attorney that knows the law, but you also want to make sure that they can win your case. Make sure to review their success rate in work-related injury compensation claims to make sure they will be able to get you the comp benefits you deserve. Choose an attorney, such as Saffren & Weinberg, who has a proven track record of winning comp cases and workers’ comp settlements.

4. Dedication – Workers’ compensation claims involve a lot of time and effort so it’s important to find a comp lawyer you feel comfortable with who will happily discuss your work accident with you as well as discussing any preexisting conditions, and permanent injuries with if that applies to you. Find a lawyer who is dedicated to fighting for your claim and getting you the compensation you deserve, no matter how much effort it requires.

If this type of law were easy, more injured employees would be able to receive the medical treatments and benefits that they deserve. Unfortunately, it is not that easy, and a lot of claims become lost in the system. A dedicated attorney who wants to see their client succeed is the last hope for some of these employees. A workers’ compensation attorney who is unafraid of the challenge and will devote the necessary and time and effort is essential to the success of your claim.

5. Communication – As an injured employee, the first thing you want is answers. A reasonable attorney will be ready to answer your questions, and they will anticipate future problems so that you prepare for every speed bump that may interfere with your claim. Have an idea of what kind of service you are expecting from a lawyer before you contact them. Saffren & Weinberg is ready to join your team and communicate every step of the way.



Your initial consultation with the law firm of Saffren & Weinberg is a great time to evaluate the attorney’s professionalism and skills. Before meeting with our team, we suggest you get a free evaluation or independent medical examination, plus proper medical care depending on the type of injury you are suffering from. Additionally, collecting information regarding the nature of workers’ compensation insurance you receive, providing your medical bills, and the name of the insurance company can be beneficial. Also, bringing a statement from a third party who you had a live chat with can be extremely useful when it comes to these matters.

"It's so important to find a workers' comp attorney who is going to go the extra mile for you and get you the compensation you rightfully deserve," said Marc Weinberg, Esq. "At Saffren & Weinberg, we strive to exceed your expectations and get you what you deserve."

When you or a loved one are injured in a workplace accident, look for a quality attorney who answers your questions affirmatively. Understanding what comp insurance you are receiving, and if you are entitled to using social security disability, as well as what you would be getting compensation for deserves respect and effort when choosing a lawyer to work with. The first attorney you meet will not always be the right fit for your claim; it is okay to collect various attorneys contact information and start chatting with them before deciding which one brings the best qualities to your case. Contact us today at 215-576-0100 for a free consultation.

