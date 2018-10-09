TSM Global was appointed as a partner of Social Good Foundation to raise part of the funds in the biggest ICO in Japan

SocialGood - Logo

TSM Global partners with the platform for societal improvement, The Social Good Foundation to raise $500 million.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSM Global is a crowdfunding company that has helped the founders of cutting-edge technology startups to raise millions of dollars in their efforts to change the world. As one of the most socially responsible clients to date, TSM Global has recently listed the Social Good Foundation.

The Social Good Project is a global platform that is improving society and transcending barriers created due to national, racial, religious, and cultural differences while allowing everyone across the globe to be a part of a laudable cause. The platform’s management recently announced the sale of the Social Good token for the project via the digital currency ecosystem and the initial coin offering has been so far successful with more than $30 million USD already.

The primary aim of the Social Good ICO is to improve the global society by allowing everyone across the globe to participate in the Social Good Ecosystem. The ecosystem has been designed to a Win-Win-Win for all parties including individuals, companies, and for society as a whole while connecting the world using one cryptocurrency, SocialGood. The system aims to use AI to allocate donations to the most demanding social cause while at the same time provide users with cash back.

The testament to the uniqueness and creativity of the ecosystem is the generation of over $30 million already. SocialGood will be using the blockchain technology to achieve what seems to be an unprecedented feat in the charity ecosystem. Backed by a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals with backgrounds from different walks of life, the Social Good Foundation with the launch of the SocialGood token offers a wide range of benefits to holders and users of the token alike. TSM Global is thrilled to join the initiative as its CEO Alek V. Ribak stated “This is a platform that improves society in an unbiased and non-political manner. The donations that take the form of a voluntary tax that is paid by Social Good Ecosystem corporations will be best allocated by the usage of AI. I see no better way to govern funds for social impact as it won’t be that the loudest or the most corrupted will get the ear of the SocialGood’s elite.”

One of the benefits of SocialGood includes holders of the token being able to receive cashback payments every time they make purchases. SocialGood is designed such that the longer you hold it, the higher the cashback rate goes, which is a major incentive to want to be a part of the cause.

The Social Good Project has a strong backing and leadership team that includes Tokyo Univ. BA. Entrepreneur and Founder of Ayumi Trust Group, Soichiro Takaoka, Seiichiro Yonekura, Harvard Univ. GSAS, Ph.D., Professor at the Hitotsubashi University Institute of Innovation Research, Fellow Professor Hitotsubashi University, Tomohiro Takagi, Professor, School of Science and Technology of Meiji University, and Hisahito Kobayashi, Harvard University Master (KSG MPA). Ex-Internal Auditor at MUFG and MUFG MUMSS (subsidiary) IAs.

The Social Good Project is an admirable cause that will change the global society for good.

More information about the giant strides taken by the team at Social Good Foundation and the Social Good Ecosystem can be found on their website.

