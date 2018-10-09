Brill Taps Former Brambles Executive to Lead Finance Organization

John Michael Neyrey

John Michael Neyrey Brings Experience and Leadership to New Role

Brill announced today that it has selected John Michael Neyrey (Michael) as its new Vice President of Finance.

In his new role, Neyrey, a former Commercial Finance leader for Brambles LTD. who also worked for many years at Coca-Cola Enterprises, will lead the company’s supply chain, and commercial finance organizations as well as its financial accounting, transactional services, and finance for products and marketing and global procurement.

The addition of Neyrey adds significant financial expertise and leadership experience to Brill according to Maarten Bok, Brill’s SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

“Michael brings a rich background of financial, analytical, strategic planning and broad-based P&L experience to our team,” Bok said. “His experience at Brambles and Coke will be a huge benefit and strengthen our finance organization and business partnership.”

Joining the Brill team is an exciting and challenging opportunity, according to Neyrey.

“In joining Brill I’ll be part of a company with a well-respected brand and strong foundation in the bakery business,” he said. “I’m excited to learn a new industry and to lead this strong finance team focused on delivering growth in the years ahead.”

Neyrey holds an MBA with a Finance Concentration from Louisiana State University at New Orleans and a BA from Tulane University. Outside his professional work, he has served as a volunteer board treasurer for a number of organizations including public charter schools during New Orleans’ recovery from Hurricane Katrina.



About Brill

Brill Inc., a CSM Bakery Solutions company, is a leader in bakery ingredients and products serving retail bakeries and foodservice operators across North America. We have been inspiring creativity and defining special occasions since 1928 with ready-to-use icings, glazes, toppings, cakes, cookies and muffins. No matter how our business grows, one thing remains the same: a deep commitment to customer care, exceptional technical expertise and rigorous standards of excellence. Our promise is to deliver fresh ideas and superior formulations that help our customers create a one-of-a-kind bakery experience.

Now it's your turn. Go on... Be Brilliant. For more information, go to www.brillinc.com

