A Handy Automation Tool Closes Programs at the Scheduled Time

AutoClose is a new freeware utility that enables users to close running programs at the scheduled time automatically.L.A., CALIFORNIA, US, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoClose.net today releases the new handy freeware tool AutoClose, which allows users to specify how and when to close running programs on the Windows system if they need to be away from the computer. The file size of this tiny tool is only 1.3 MB (portable version is 1.0 MB), so users could easily download, store or share the program. With AutoClose users can also decide to shut down, log off, hibernate, reboot the computer or turn off the monitor after closing all specific programs. It can support multiple tasks at a time and enable to end background tasks effectively.
Sometimes people may put a file on rendering or when they are downloading a large file, or even when the system and applications are upgrading; there is no way to avoid leaving the computer on for hours. At times like these, the AutoClose application that automatically ends all activities and switches off the PC once completed all tasks would be very helpful.
AutoClose is not only designed to close programs and turn off the computer automatically, but it also gives users plenty of other options as well. Users can also indicate if they want to put the system to sleep or hibernate after a certain period. This function can allow users to resume working from where they left off. AutoClose gives them the power to decide when they want to reboot the computer as well. Once the specified time is up, AutoClose diligently follows all instructions. Moreover, users can use this program to simply turn off the monitor display if they do not want to end other running tasks. This feature can allow their applications to run in the background while keeping the system secure. AutoClose is particularly useful in workplaces where information security is crucial. If a user has to leave the desk while a program is running on the computer, AutoClose has the ability to turn off the monitor display to keep all data privately.
Features:
- Close Programs at a Specific Time
- Close Programs after a Period
- Close Hidden Processes
- Auto Shutdown/Hibernate/Reboot/Log Off
- Multiple Tasks / Batch Close
- Auto Turn off Display Monitor
- Portable Version
- Only 1.3 MB
Pricing and availability
AutoClose is free of cost. It works on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019 and later.
Links
Website: https://AutoClose.net
Download (EXE Installer & Portable version): https://AutoClose.net/download.html
