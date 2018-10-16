Producer/Singer/Songwriter, Lisa Dawn Miller, Daughter of Legendary Songwriter, Ron Miller, Releases New Music, Website

"Here We Go" by Lisa Dawn Miller "It's My Turn to Fly" by Lisa Dawn Miller "Summer Loving" by Lisa Dawn Miller

Star of Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Releases New Music, "It's My Turn to Fly," "Here We Go" and "Summer Loving," Along With New Website: www.LisaDawnMiller.com

No one can hurt you. If you believe in yourself and look around, you will quickly realize that it’s hard to be understood and accepted as a beautiful swan when you’re swimming in a lake full of ducks!” — Lisa Dawn Miller

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , U.S., October 16, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES –Producer/Singer/Songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller –daughter of famed Motown songwriter, Ron Miller –is launching a new website with three original songs, “It’s My Turn to Fly,” “Summer Loving” and “Here We Go.”“One of my favorite stories is Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Ugly Duckling,’ Miller says. “There are a lot of messages in it but what I always took from it, and still do now, is the moment the ugly duckling realizes he is a beautiful swan. Although many will criticize and bully you and would have you believe you don’t fit in, no one can hurt you. If you believe in yourself and look around, you will quickly realize that it’s hard to be understood and accepted as a beautiful swan when you’re swimming in a lake full of ducks,” Miller continued.“‘It’s My Turn to Fly’ was inspired by that incredible moment of self-empowerment when you realize that you are amazing and strong, as you prepare to spread your wings and take flight – and all of the excitement, wonder, fear, question, responsibility and triumph that goes with it,” Miller said. The new single is available on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify and at Miller’s new website, www.lisadawnmiller.com Available also on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify, are “Here We Go” and “Summer Loving,” two additional releases by Miller.All three tracks are available at Miller’s new website, along with photos, links to her entire music catalogue, and much more.Lisa is the daughter of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller, whose classic hits include “For Once in My Life,” “Touch Me in the Morning,” “A Place in The Sun,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday,” “If I Could,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” “Someday at Christmas,” and many more. Lisa will be on SiriusXM Volume Channel 106 with Lou Simon on October 21, 2018 at 8:30pm (PT) to discuss her father's music and legacy.Miller is the producer of the hit musical, “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show,” currently in its 9th season. Its 2018-19 national tour includes performances at Pikes Peak Center, Tilles Center, Thrasher-Horne Center, Reynolds Performance Hall, Valentine Theatre and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center. Miller also stars as Ava Gardner in the show alongside her husband, Sandy Hackett (son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett), who stars as Joey Bishop and co-produces.Lisa has written and produced numerous recordings and music videos for her children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman including, “You and I,” “Rise,” and “The Diagramming Club” and 12-year-old actor/singer, Ashleigh Hackett, including “On and On and On” and “Slay!”Lisa has released several songs including “It’s Time,” “This is the Moment” and “Today,” also available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. She made her debut as a songwriter with her 2016 EP releases, "Hello You" and "My Turn Begins Today."Miller has many projects in the pipeline, including the launch of two publishing companies - LDM Publishing LLC and Ron Miller Songbook Publishing. She is developing a new musical about her father entitled, “For Once in My Life” and a new musical comedy, “Growing Older.” She recently appeared at Motown’s Heroes and Legends Awards, performing her father’s song, “For Once in My Life” in support of youth in the arts.For the latest news on Lisa, visit www.LisaDawnMiller.com , on Twitter @LisaDawnMiller, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

"It's My Turn to Fly" by Lisa Dawn Miller