The contents of the historic Adams French Mansion in Aberdeen, Mississippi will be auctioned onsite Saturday, October 20

The contents of the historic Adams French Mansion, belonging to Stevens Auction Company founder Dwight Stevens, will be sold on the grounds of the mansion itself, located at 301 North Meridian Street in Aberdeen, on Saturday, October 20th, starting at 9 am Central time. The sale will be conducted by Stevens Auction Company, also based in Aberdeen. A detailed video of the mansion’s interior can be seen online, at www.adamsfrenchmansion.com The auction will comprise most of Mr. Stevens’s 38-year antique collection, which includes several private warehouses of highly collectible cars, guns, antique furniture, crystal, 19th century lighting, antique Persian rugs, sterling silver, bronze sculptures, clocks, original artwork, antique porcelain, giant mantel mirrors, and other furnishings from the opulent, 7,000-square-foot home.Although there is a potential buyer for the Adams French Mansion, it is still available for sale, at $750,000. Interested parties may call Dick Leike of Crye-Leike Realtors, at (901) 486-2070. “I have over a million dollars invested in Adams French and its grounds.” Mr. Stevens said. “I hope to find a buyer who will take over the mansion and a church on the four-acre property and will share with the community by opening it to pilgrimage and community events for years to come.”The church is an interesting story. It was originally built in 1905, about four miles away, by freed slaves who called it the James Creek Missionary Baptist Church. When Mr. Stevens learned that a group was looking to tear the church down, in 2005, he offered to move the structure instead to his mansion grounds. The move was documented on an episode of the Home & Garden channel.There will be two open house showings leading up to the auction. These will be held Thursday and Friday, Oct. 18-19, from 10-6 Central. Internet bidding will be available on two platforms – LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.The fine art category contains what could be the auction’s top lot: a large oil on canvas done in the manner of Winslow Homer (1836-1910), the famous American landscape and marine artist. The 50 inch by 75 inch work, depicting a lady at a New England seashore, nicely framed, has museum labels on the back for the Manhattan Museum of Art and the Brooklyn Museum of Art. Mr. Stevens hasn’t had the work authenticated. He purchased it in the Boston area around 1985.The classic cars will feature a 1928 Oldsmobile Huckster woody pick-up, fully restored; and a 1950 Studebaker Champion, also restored, with fresh paint, new interior and air conditioning.Additional artworks will feature a French life-size oil on canvas painting of a captain in uniform, done circa 1918, signed and large at 94 inches tall by 57 inches wide; and a pair of oil on canvas landscape and valley scenes, signed “S. Barnes”, both from the Zoe Spedell estate in Louisiana.The furnishings and decorative accessories will read like a who’s-who of fine makers, by names such as Sevres , Old Paris, Tiffany, P. Mallard, William McCracken, Meeks, Henkel and others.Monumental beds will include a rosewood rococo three-quarter tester bed by P. Mallard (New Orleans, circa 1855), 11 feet 1 inches tall by 67 inches wide and 80 inches long; and a William McCracken full tester plantation bed, 9 feet 8 inches tall by 60 inches wide by 72 inches long.Fine furniture will feature a rosewood Victorian etagere with white marble, having no missing parts and in mint condition, 8 feet 6 inches tall; a rosewood rococo center table by Meeks with white marble; an 8-piece rosewood rococo laminated parlor suite by Henkel in mint condition; an exceptional mahogany dining table with claw feet and column base, five leaves and the original crate; a period Empire mahogany secretary with millwood on the doors and bird’s eye maple gallery, circa 1840, one of the original furnishings of Rosemont, 8 feet 3 inches tall; and a pair of flame Empire mahogany two-door bookcases with fret work in the style of Meeks, 92 inches tall.Decorative items will be led by a pair of early Sevres capped urns with bronze mounts and a courting scene, signed and each 12 inches tall; an early bronze and porcelain Sevres center bowl, 12 inches by 18 inches; a pair of early Old Paris mantel vases from Rosemont with satyr handles, 19 inches tall; 150 pieces of Spode Copeland china, signed Tiffany; an exceptional powder blue Old Paris vase, 16 inches tall; and a matched pair of polychrome blackamoors on marble stands.Lamps and lighting will light up the crowd with lots that include an early bronze and marble astral lamp with etched harp shade, 27 inches tall; a bronze mid-19th century astral lamp, all original, with no drill to tank, 21 inches tall; a pair of early whale oil lamps with dragon décor on the shades, 35 inches tall; a pair of fine and heavy French candle holders with a marble base, 13 inches tall; and an early Victorian girandoles set with marble bases in great shape, 19 inches tall.Mirrors will include a very large Victorian over-the-mantel mirror with an Egyptian figure on the crown, 7 feet 5 inches tall by 70 inches wide; and a large pair of oval hanging wall mirrors, 8 feet 8 inches tall by 35 inches wide. Musical instruments will feature a 19th century Erard giltwood and maple harp; and an early mahogany piano, circa 1810, 68 inches wide and 35 inches tall.The guns category will feature a pair of Thompson World War II-era weapons, one a 45 ACP “Tommy Gun” (one lot, est. $7,500-$10,000); a Colt .45 caliber six-shot single-action revolver with a manufacture date by serial number of 1878 (est. $12,000-$25,000); an 1851 Navy Yank .36 caliber six-shot revolver with a scene of the Texas Navy in a battle with Mexican forces (est. $1,200-$1,800); a Colt .45 caliber six-shot single-action Army revolver with ivory grips, manufactured in 1890 (est. $4,500-$10,000); a .45 caliber Colt six-shot single-action Army revolver, never before fired or cylinder turned, manufactured in 1978 (est. $5,000-$15,000); a Benelli curator set, 20 and 12 gauge (est. $6,000-$12,000); a Colt screwless frame single-action Army revolver, one of 250 made (est. $15,000-$30,000); a Colt 1911 series 70 Gold Cup National Match revolver (est. $1,800-$3,000); and a Colt 1903 ACP caliber revolver, made in 1913 (est. $3,000-$6,000).Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer's premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid, verifiable state resale number. Refreshments will be served on date of auction.

