William C.C. Chen, Junfeng Li, Robert Peng, Terry Dunn 4 Masters, Together at Eastover Conducting Life Changing Retreats
Master Li’s continuous search for internal peace and cultivation has brought him pristine awareness; he has received Heavenly Qigong/Taichi transformations from Lao Tzu, Kuan Yin, Jesus, Mohammad, Hannemann, teachings calling for the unification of all religions, and the care of our planet with unconditional love.
Since it was clear to Master Li that his home country of China was not ready to receive what he had to offer, he prayed for divine guidance as to where would be best to begin his teaching. With two young children at home, Junfeng Li quit his Head Coach position with the Chinese government, forgoing his entire retirement/pension plan, and traveled to the Philippines - trusting support for his work would be there when he arrived. Said trust in the divine obviously paid off, Master Li spent 14 successful years in the Philippines where he began what has been a lifelong dedication to teaching Sheng Zhen meditation and practice - the practice of sacred truth, unconditional love, and the "wisdom of life". He has recorded these teachings in books and CDs over many years. In 2002, Master Li came to United States, where another 16 blessed years of sharing this divine practice has passed.
Sheng Zhen empowers and transforms lives - as the editor of Sheng Zhen Wuji Yuangong, Anabel Alejandrino said: "It is through practice that one is led naturally into one's own perfect love in the heart. More than just a healing tool for the body and the emotions, I have found that not only do the movements almost magically become the tools with which we can become the person we all want to be, but also our capacity to enjoy life with its ups and downs is enhanced and magnified. Li Junfeng is a living example of this."
To practice Sheng Zhen is to enter into a “Sheng Zhen state.” Anabel said: “As one learns to let go so that the wisdom of Qi takes over, life’s journey becomes a road of letting go of fears we hold in our bodies, concepts that render our minds inflexible, feelings in our hearts that we are attached to, and programming in our subconscious that holds us back. In so doing, we make way for what we truly are in essence – infinitely free beings, embodiment of love on every level, sparks of the divine, perfect and full. It is this experience that the practice of Sheng Zhen Gong brings. Ultimately, the practice is a key into one’s own heart, which enables one to walk into their own light. In this process, love for oneself becomes a tangible reality. This in turn leads to loving others unconditionally. These are the building blocks to a world of love – to a Sheng Zhen World.”
For the coming week grand master C. C. William Chen will conduct his intensive week training with his formal students,
William C. C. Chen was born in ZheJiang, China. He started teaching Tai Chi Chuan at the beginning of the 1950s while training as a live-in student of the famous Great-Grandmaster Cheng Man-Ching who preferred to be called Professor Cheng. Besides being the youngest of Professor Cheng’s senior student, he was also a favorite disciple. In the 1950s he was involved competitively in the various free-style, Chinese Wushu. In 1958, he won second place in the Taiwan National Olympic Competition.
Grandmaster William C. C. Chen has devoted his life to the study of body mechanics and the effects of Tai Chi Chuan for art of self-defense as well as on physical health, and to the application of the principles of Tai Chi Chuan. His approach is to make Tai Chi Chuan simple, easier, natural, enjoyable and productive.
He has been a teacher since 1952 in Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. In 1965, he established the William C. C. Chen Tai Chi Chuan in New York City’s Chelsea area. He is invited to give special seminars on his Body Mechanics of Tai Chi Chuan on a regular basis in Asia, southeast Asia, Europe and throughout the United States.
Regarded as one of the finest and most influential traditional internal stylist of his generation, William C. C. Chen is IKF’s choice for “Man of the Year” Inside Kung-Fu’s first HALL of FAME of the millennium.
William C. C. Chen and Tai Chi Chuan appeared on Cable TV’s “The Learning Channel” on July 7th 2000 and then several times again in 2001 and 2002
Master Robert Peng is a famous Qigong Healer and one of most popular and influential qigong master teacher in New York is conducting his annual teacher training at Eastover and Sifu Terry Dunn has been Eastover's year long resident teacher since 2017. 4 Masters and their students together is just the perfect occasion for Master Li's 80th birthday. It's a heavenly celebration of life and the wisdom of life!
Eastover Estate & Eco Village is a holistic center dedicated to planetary health and personal well being with life-affirming classes, events, retreats and one-on-one care. Located on a 600 acre sanctuary within the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts, it’s amid one of the country’s most beloved culture centers - minutes from Shakespeare & Co., Tanglewood, Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Norman Rockwell Museum and other such creative and inspiring venues. Eastover is not affiliated with any specific spiritual tradition – it is eclectic and open to a broad array of healing modalities including Macrobiotic Philosophy, Shamanism and Chinese Medicine.
