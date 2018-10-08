MyUS Just Launched a New Shopping Chrome and Safari Extension
It’s now easier than ever for global consumers to shop the USA and get international deliverySARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyUS.com, the global leader in U.S. and cross-border ecommerce, just launched its free MyUS Shopping extension that makes it easier for international shoppers to get what they want from the USA.
With this new shopping extension, international consumers can shop multiple U.S. websites, use one cart to checkout from all stores and get upfront all-in international shipping charges, eliminating surprises. As an added bonus for Mexican shoppers, this new tool lets consumers pay and checkout via Oxxo -- even if the U.S.-based store doesn’t directly accept that payment method.
How the new U.S. shopping tool works: Once the MyUS Shopping extension is downloaded, shoppers can add items to the universal shopping cart as they shop different U.S. websites. When they’re finished shopping, the cost of all items - as well as international shipping charges - are calculated in the MyUS Shopping cart. The shopper pays the total upfront charges at checkout, and their purchases are shipped to MyUS’ Florida (USA) shipping center. MyUS packing experts combine the purchases from each store into one cost-effective shipment and air-ship the package directly to the customer’s doorstep.
“We’re revolutionizing the way the world shops online,” says Ramesh Bulusu, CEO of MyUS.com. “Gone are the days of frustrating country-based shipping restrictions or having your local payment options refused. With the MyUS Shopping extension, consumers can get what they love from the USA with just a few simple clicks.”
The shopping extension works across many U.S. websites, including Amazon.com, eBay, Macy’s, The Disney Store, Ralph Lauren, Forever21, DSW, Gap, Walmart, Carter’s, Nordstrom, 6pm, Bath & Body Works, Gymboree, J. Crew, Walgreens, Century 21, FUNKO, Zappos.com, and many more.
Customers who use the extension will receive free package consolidation, which involves MyUS combining purchases from multiple stores into one box (reducing international shipping rates by as much as 80%), and they will also be exempt from paying the typical 7% U.S. sales tax, thanks to MyUS’ special tax-free status.
The MyUS Shopping extension is immediately available for free download at the Chrome Web Store and the Mac App store. This free download is available to consumers living in nearly every country.
About MyUS
Since 1997, customers all over the world have trusted MyUS (https://www.myus.com/) as a fast, cost-effective, and reliable means of purchasing goods from the U.S. MyUS offers low-priced and streamlined shipping to over 450,000 customers in more than 200 countries around the world. Only MyUS has the resources, expertise, customer dedication and global experience to make shopping and shipping from the U.S. consistently fast, dependable and affordable.
