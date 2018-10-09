MxHero Creates HIPAA Compliant Email with Box CCM

mxHero Inc.

mxHero announces ability to transparently integrate HIPAA compliance into an organization’s email service leveraging leading content management platform, Box.

Organizations of all types need to observe HIPAA. The need extends beyond the health care industry and includes anyone who deals with personal health information, like law firms or HR departments.” — Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHero, developer of the email to cloud integration technology, Mail2Cloud, announces its ability to transparently integrate HIPAA compliance into an organization’s email service by leveraging leading cloud content management platform, Box.

The capability allows organizations to automatically replace all email attachments containing regulated personal health information (PHI) with secure Box links before the email reaches the recipient. Recipients access all attachments from Box's secure and HIPAA compliant content platform. The service works for all emails being sent and received, ensuring that HIPAA requirements around data retention, security and encryption are followed.

Importantly, end users do not need to change how they use email. Users attach files to email as they have always done without the need for additional steps or software. The service works from all devices (laptop, mobile phone, etc.). Furthermore, MxHero’s control panel enables organizations to centrally deploy this feature enabling organization-wide HIPAA compliant email attachment delivery in minutes.

“Organizations of all types need to observe HIPAA. The need extends beyond the health care industry and includes anyone who deals with personal health information, like law firms or HR departments. By automatically making sure that all attachments are compliant without requiring any effort on the part of users, MxHero is helping organizations avoid the risks of non-compliance,” says Alex Panagides, CEO, Mxhero Inc.

MxHero’s HIPAA compliance feature is compatible with all business email systems, ex. O365, G-Suite, Exchange, etc.

About mxHero

MxHero's products and services gives companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of their Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net