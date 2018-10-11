Lehigh Valley Charter School Offering Gifted Education Program
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers a gifted education program for students in grades K-12.
ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is featuring a gifted education curriculum for students in elementary, middle, and high school. To meet the unique needs and talents of these students, EEACS is offering special programs, classes, and activities.
Students in the Allentown charter school’s elementary and secondary grades are welcomed to participate in the gifted education program. Gifted education allows students to extend their regular classroom learning.
Special activities include pull-out periods for more individualized lessons in English, mathematics, and technology and long-term projects that focus on independent learning. Students also have the opportunity to participate in regional academic competitions.
“Our gifted curriculum does everything it can to ensure students are given the opportunity to develop and grow their potential both in and out of the classroom,” says Tiffany O’Brien, Chief Academic Officer of the Lehigh Valley charter school.
Parents interested in enrolling their children in Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown can schedule a tour by visiting https://www.ee-schools.org/tour/.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
