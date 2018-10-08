A 5-carat diamond ring soars to $206,500 and 5 Tiffany Studios table lamps bring a combined $465,510 at Cottone Auctions
Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) leaded glass and patinated bronze Oriental Poppy table lamp, 25 inches tall ($112,100)
Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) leaded glass and patinated bronze Nasturtium table lamp on an adjustable library base ($134,250).
Stunning 5.18-carat emerald-cut, fancy vivid yellow diamond and diamond ring, clarity VS1 ($206,500).
Chinese Qing Dynasty carved hardwood scholar table screen, with an Imperial poem signed by Dong Gao ($155,760).
They were the top lots at a Fine Art & Antique Auction held Sept. 29th by Cottone Auctions, online and in Cottone’s gallery at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, N.Y.
The sale featured an extensive variety of first-time offerings, including the impressive collection of Dr. Gregory Alan Zemenick, an orthopedic surgeon from Troy, Michigan with a passion for collecting Americana, Tiffany lamps and antiques spanning a wide range of interests. By the time the last of the 352 lots crossed the auction block, the sale overall had grossed $2.7 million.
“Interest was very strong across the board both nationally and internationally,” said Matt Cottone of Cottone Auctions. “We were grateful to have been chosen by Dr. Zemenick to handle his exciting and diverse collection. Just over 100 lots came from his estate. The sale featured some great examples of Tiffany lamps that were hotly contested from bidders all across the country.”
The table lamps lit up the room and illuminated the crowd. All five were superb leaded glass and patinated bronze examples, impressed with “Tiffany Studios New York” on the shade and base.
The group included a Nasturtium table lamp with 22-inch diameter shade ($134,520); an Oriental Poppy table lamp with 18-inch diameter shade ($112,100); an Arrowroot table lamp with 20-inch diameter shade ($88,500); a Parasol table lamp with 24-inch diameter shade ($68,440); and a Daffodil table lamp with 14-inch diameter shade ($61,950). Heights ranged from 19.5-32 inches.
The fancy vivid yellow diamond and diamond ring, size 6.5 and GIA-certified, was the top lot of the auction. The 5-carat, emerald cut diamond had VS1 clarity and good polish and symmetry.
Following are additional highlights from the auction, which attracted around 150 live bidders to the gallery and approximately 2,500 online bidders, who participated via Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, AuctionMobility.com and the Cottone Auctions website. Hundreds of phone and absentee bids were also recorded. All prices quoted in this release include the buyer’s premium.
Two additional lots hit the six-figure mark. One was a Chinese Qing Dynasty hardwood scholar table screen with an imperial poem signed by Dong Gao (1740-1818). The 16 inch by 20 inch screen was relief carved, with rocky landscapes, shrubs, pine trees and more, and included hard stone figures and a nice stand carved with a dragon face and scrolling foliate design ($155,760).
The other was an oil on canvas painting by William Langson Lathrop (Am., 1859-1938), titled October Evening (1922). The 30 inch by 40 inch work, signed lower right, won the Temple Gold Medal at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 1922. The painting sold for $100,300.
Other original artwork that also did well included an acrylic on paper by Sam Francis (Am., 1923-1994), titled Bright Web (1973), painted in Tokyo and signed, dated and titled on the reverse ($76,700); and an oil on canvas by Thérèse Cotard-Dupré (Fr., 1877-1921), titled Le Gardeuse d’oie, 26 inches by 32 inches in a carved gilt wood framed and artist signed ($51,920).
Larger-than-life decorative items were led by a late 19th century cigar store Indian shown with a tomahawk, done by an unknown carver, probably in New York, 7 feet tall, with old surface and paint ($40,120); and a Gustav Dentzel ‘Jumper’ carousel horse, made from carved and painted wood around 1900, 52 inches tall by 60 inches long, with outstanding original paint ($25,960).
Asian objects featured an underglaze blue and copper-red bowl, with the Qianlong (1736-1795) six-character reign mark and decorated with the eight Daoist ‘Immortals’ and copper-red waves ($70,800). From France came a Cartier Belle Epoque enamel and agate desk clock, circa 1910, with a fine rectangular case paneled in pink guilloche enamel on a molded agate base ($31,270).
Cottone Auctions has several important auctions planned for the balance of the year. These will include an Estate Automobiles & Antiques Auction on Saturday, October 20th, on-site at 3475 North Road in Geneseo, N.Y., at 10 am Eastern; Part II of the collection of Dr. Gregory Zemenick on Saturday, November 17th, at 12 noon, online and in the Geneseo gallery; and an Art & Antiques Auction slated for sometime in December. Watch the Cottone website for details.
Cottone Auctions is always seeking quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, call (585) 243-1000; or, e-mail to info@cottoneauctions.com. Cottone Auctions' gallery is located southwest of Rochester and east of Buffalo, in upstate New York.
For more information about Cottone Auctions and the auctions scheduled for the rest of 2018, please visit www.cottoneauctions.com; or, call (585) 243-1000. Updates are posted frequently.
