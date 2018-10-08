Burt Ward "Robin" from Batman gets his Gentle Giants Dog Food in Canada for the first time in all Walmart stores

Gentle Giants Dog Food from Burt Ward in all Walmart Stores in Canada

Dogs can live up to 27 heathy happy productive lives, my goal is to keep everyone's dog living a longer life with our care and feeding program ” — Burt Ward "Robin" from Batman

BURT WARD ‘ROBIN” CELEBRATING

HIS GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD IN WALMART STORES

IN 250 WALMART STORES IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST

TIME SAVING DOGS LIVES AND HELPING THEM TO LIVE TWICE

AS LONG FROM CAPED CRUSADER TO CANINE CRUSADER

BURT’S PERSONAL DOG IS 28 YRS OLD

GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD AVAIL EVERYWHERE



BURT WARD STAR OF THE TV SERIES BATMAN AND HIS GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD IS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME. www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com

Los Angeles Ca- WOWIE ZOWIE- Burt Ward who starred as ROBIN on the classic TV series BATMAN still seen worldwide today and on the ME TV Network weekly, is teaching dog owners how to double the life of dogs.

Burt and his wife Tracy for the past 24 years has saved the lives of over 15,500 dogs at their GENTLE GIANTS RESCUE in Norco Ca. www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com

Gentle Giants Rescue is the world’s largest big dog rescue, many stars such as Vanessa Williams and America Ferrara , and others adopt their dogs from Burt as do consumers. Gentle Giants Rescue which is a nonprofit. In fact, all of the sales of Gentle giant’s dog food goes to the rescue and Burt and his wife take no salary and make no money from the sales of dog food or from the rescue, finally a star that cares and has a heart to save dogs of all sizes. BURT HAS GONE FROM CAPED CRUSADER TO CANINE CRUSADER.

BURT’S NON-PROFIT DOG FOOD GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD IS IN ALL OF CANADA AND ALSO IN STORES ON THE EAST COAST OF THE U.S. AS WELL IN NY, NJ, MASS, MARYLAND, VA, CT, DELAWARE, RI, and PA, in over 585 stores in those states . AND NOW IN OVER 1,800 WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE. IN THE U.S. AND IN 250 STORES IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME.

The Batman 66 Exhibit at the hollywood museum has been extended thru the end of this year, also a new permanent exhibit, THE WORLDS FINEST 5 SUPERHERO LEGEND EXHIBIT at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood will debut to the public in nov of this year, this exhibit will feature BATMAN, ROBIN, BATGIRL, WONDER WOMAN & SUPERMAN WITH THE FACES OF ADAM WEST, BURT WARD, YVONNE CRAIG, LYNDA CARTER, AND CHRISTOPHER REEVES, the costumes are screen accurate replicas, except for superman which is the actual costume worn in the movies.

Burt was given the ICON award on Oscar night 2018 from the ROGER NEAL STYLE HOLLYWOOD OSCAR VIEWING DINNER

