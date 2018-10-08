Burt Ward "Robin" from Batman gets his Gentle Giants Dog Food in Canada for the first time in all Walmart stores
Gentle Giants Dog Food from Burt Ward in all Walmart Stores in Canada
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
PHONE- 323-366-2796
BURBANK CA 91504 EMAIL- prstarus2000@yahoo.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- BREAKING NEWS- BAT SIGNAL ALERT
BURT WARD ‘ROBIN” CELEBRATING
HIS GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD IN WALMART STORES
IN 250 WALMART STORES IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST
TIME SAVING DOGS LIVES AND HELPING THEM TO LIVE TWICE
AS LONG FROM CAPED CRUSADER TO CANINE CRUSADER
BURT’S PERSONAL DOG IS 28 YRS OLD
GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD AVAIL EVERYWHERE
BURT WARD STAR OF THE TV SERIES BATMAN AND HIS GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD IS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME. www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com
Los Angeles Ca- WOWIE ZOWIE- Burt Ward who starred as ROBIN on the classic TV series BATMAN still seen worldwide today and on the ME TV Network weekly, is teaching dog owners how to double the life of dogs.
Burt and his wife Tracy for the past 24 years has saved the lives of over 15,500 dogs at their GENTLE GIANTS RESCUE in Norco Ca. www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com
Gentle Giants Rescue is the world’s largest big dog rescue, many stars such as Vanessa Williams and America Ferrara , and others adopt their dogs from Burt as do consumers. Gentle Giants Rescue which is a nonprofit. In fact, all of the sales of Gentle giant’s dog food goes to the rescue and Burt and his wife take no salary and make no money from the sales of dog food or from the rescue, finally a star that cares and has a heart to save dogs of all sizes. BURT HAS GONE FROM CAPED CRUSADER TO CANINE CRUSADER.
BURT’S NON-PROFIT DOG FOOD GENTLE GIANTS DOG FOOD IS IN ALL OF CANADA AND ALSO IN STORES ON THE EAST COAST OF THE U.S. AS WELL IN NY, NJ, MASS, MARYLAND, VA, CT, DELAWARE, RI, and PA, in over 585 stores in those states . AND NOW IN OVER 1,800 WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE. IN THE U.S. AND IN 250 STORES IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME.
The Batman 66 Exhibit at the hollywood museum has been extended thru the end of this year, also a new permanent exhibit, THE WORLDS FINEST 5 SUPERHERO LEGEND EXHIBIT at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood will debut to the public in nov of this year, this exhibit will feature BATMAN, ROBIN, BATGIRL, WONDER WOMAN & SUPERMAN WITH THE FACES OF ADAM WEST, BURT WARD, YVONNE CRAIG, LYNDA CARTER, AND CHRISTOPHER REEVES, the costumes are screen accurate replicas, except for superman which is the actual costume worn in the movies.
Burt was given the ICON award on Oscar night 2018 from the ROGER NEAL STYLE HOLLYWOOD OSCAR VIEWING DINNER
CONTACT: ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR-323-366-2796
Prstarus2000@yahoo.com
PR FIRM FOR BURT WARD
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PR
323-366-2796
email us here