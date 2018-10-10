Sprocket Express Listed by PCMag as a Top 10 E-Commerce Fulfillment Service

Sprocket Express has been distinguished as a top e-commerce fulfillment service according to an independent PCMag review and comparison of the ten best 3PLs.

PLAINVILLE, MA, USA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCMag addresses a growing need in modern business with their new independent review of the 10 best e-commerce fulfillment companies. Sprocket Express of New England has been chosen as one of these top ten third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

E-commerce sales are expected to reach more than $2.5 trillion dollars in 2018 and continue growing and a rapid pace. By the end of the year, nearly 100 billion packages will have been shipped worlwide, and that number increases 15-20% each year.

Outsourcing fulfillment has become a crucial management choice, allowing businesses to ship packages quickly and efficiently, leaving more time to work on marketing and selling. In such a competitive marketplace, the value of using this time for marketing and customer engagement cannot be underestimated. To help businesses evalute their logistics choices, PCMag created a helpful chart to compare the service and value over ten criteria, with in-depth reviews on each provider.

With much more to offer than simple pick and pack services for e-tailers, 3PLs also provide features like inventory control, returns management, and even customer support. Sprocket Express, which stands out for its personal customer service, assigns each client a human representative, available by phone and email.

“As a client, we’ll know you, and you’ll know us on a first name basis,” said CEO Dan Cence. “Our flattened org. structure enables us to turn on a dime.” Dan, with over 30 years of distribution experience in multinational companies, is personally available for guidance and straightfoward advice.

Sprocket Express was originally created to support the many entrepreneurs emerging from over 32 Universities in the Boston area. With the rapid expansion of e-commerce, there are now many marketplaces, shopping carts, and shipping strategies, accompanied by a variety of fulfillment services with their own specialties. Choosing the right 3PL for a new business can be difficult, with all of the variables involved.

For over 25 years, PC Magazine has been a respected resource for tests and reviews of computer- and internet-related products and services. Here is the full PCMag review of the 10 best e-commerce fulfillment companies of 2018, featuring Sprocket Express:



About Sprocket Express

Sprocket Express is an award-winning New England fulfillment service with a global reach. Founded in 2005 by Dan Cence, a former Information Technology and Supply Chain executive with Polaroid Corporation, Sprocket Express was designed to support technical innovators from Harvard and MIT with an ecommerce/distribution platform to help them commercialize their start-ups. Today, Sprocket partners with small and mid-sized business from all online marketplaces and shopping carts to provide a full range of accurate and dependable fulfillment services. Combining the best of high-tech fulfillment with personal service… “Real people, no tickets!” @SprocketExpress

https://www.sprocketexpress.com/

About PCMag

PCMag is a leading authority on technology, delivering Labs-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Their expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology. PCMag's editorial principles are: trust, independence, and excellence.

https://www.pcmag.com/

###