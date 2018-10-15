TMG Founder Named TIAA Difference Maker 100 Honoree for Her Work with The Mars Generation

TIAA IS DONATING $10,000 IN HONOR OF HARRISON TO INSPIRE STUDENTS ABOUT CAREERS IN SPACE EXPLORATION AND STEM

My desire to excite others about STEM has grown into a community of people from around the world helping to build The Mars Generation nonprofit.” — Abigail 'Astronaut Abby' Harrison

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES , October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mars Generation announced today that their founder Abigail Harrison, a dual astrobiology and Russian major at Wellesley College and aspiring astronaut, has been named a TIAA Difference Maker 100 Honoree for her work raising awareness worldwide about the importance of space travel and science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

In celebration of TIAA’s 100th year of serving those who serve others, TIAA is recognizing 100 people, like Harrison, who work for a nonprofit and are making significant contributions in their community or the world. TIAA, the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields, is awarding each Difference Maker 100 Honoree with a $10,000 donation (giving away a total of $1 million dollars) to support the nonprofit organization through which they make a difference. Harrison’s award will go to support The Mars Generation.

Harrison, more popularly known as Astronaut Abby, has built a community of support around the globe and leveraged her outreach program to establish a nonprofit – The Mars Generation in 2015. The Mars Generation’s goal is to energize others around space and STEM/STEAM and to educate young people and adults about the importance of human space exploration. The organization’s Student Space Ambassador Program mentors teens and young adults to share their excitement about space exploration in their own communities and provides full-paid scholarships for students needing financial assistance to attend space camp.

“At a young age, I received a scholarship to attend space camp and I wanted to share my experience with others,” said Harrison. “My desire to excite others about STEM has grown into a community of people from around the world helping to build The Mars Generation nonprofit. I have always wanted to excite others about learning, STEM/STEAM and space and am honored to lead this movement.”

TIAA is recognizing 100 Difference Makers to mark its centennial and to celebrate those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. For more information about Harrison and TIAA Difference Maker 100 program, please visit TIAADifferenceMaker100.org.

About The Mars Generation

The Mars Generation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States. The organization is volunteer-driven with a board of directors that includes astronauts, engineers, scientists and professionals from the nonprofit and business communities. With a reach of more than 40 million people in the organization’s first three years of operation, over one million followers on social media, over 1500 students from around the world participating in its Student Space Ambassador Leadership program, over 600 donors, 1200 members and several space industry sponsors in place, the organization continues to grow and offer programs to excite and educate students and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEAM education.

For more information on The Mars Generation go to: TheMarsGeneration.org