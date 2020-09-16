The Mars Generation Announces 24 Under 24 Leaders and Innovators in STEAM and Space Award Winners for 2020

About

The mission of The Mars Generation is to excite young people and adults about human space exploration and STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) education and foster an understanding of the importance of these two elements to the future of humankind on Earth. The goal of the organization is to advance public interest in human space exploration and advocate for NASA’s journey to Mars. The Mars Generation will also serve as a catalyst to identify students with an interest in these areas and nurture their study in STEM education. The focus of the organization is to build a collaborative network of community outreach efforts, working towards a collective goal of educating and exciting young people and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEM education. The outreach will focus not only on exciting people about space, but also educating them about the economic advantage of investing in space exploration.

The Mars Generation