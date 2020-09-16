The Mars Generation Announces 24 Under 24 Leaders and Innovators in STEAM and Space Award Winners for 2020
...this year’s winners are ambassadors of The Mars Generation's mission to build a stronger tomorrow by energizing our youth today about space and STEAM no matter what it takes.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mars Generation (TMG) announced its third class of 24 Under 24 Leaders and Innovators in STEAM and Space Award winners (Class of 2020). The group is comprised of young people from around the world who are breaking barriers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) fields and bringing the sciences to the public through multidisciplinary interests. The youngest winners of this international recognition are 13 years old. To qualify for consideration nominees must be members of TMG’s Student Space Ambassador Leadership Program, be under the age of 24 on January 1, 2020, and be involved in work or a project that is focused on STEAM.
“The 24 Under 24 awards elevate youth accomplishments in STEAM fields, empowering and encouraging them to continue working for a brighter future,” said Abigail Harrison, Founder and President, The Mars Generation. “This year’s 24 Under 24 are doing exceptional work in STEAM, and perhaps even more importantly, in bringing STEAM interest and education beyond their computers and labs, including to rural towns and underrepresented communities.”
Sponsored in 2020 by Aerojet Rocketdyne, the winners for 24 Under 24 are involved in a variety of STEAM interests, including founding nonprofits for science education and inclusion, designing technology that will be used by astronauts in space, creating mobile apps for medical and healthcare resources, using machine learning technology to reuse natural resources, and facilitating in-class programs in places where science education has not previously been a priority.
The winners are not only active in academic communities, but also in helping to lift up underrepresented voices—inspiring young people to reach for their goals, improving accessibility in STEAM fields, and creating films or writing books about their discoveries. The 24 Under 24 embody the philosophy of “going above and beyond”–many of them founding their own organizations and/or mentoring young people.
“Like those youth honored in our inaugural 24 Under 24 class, this year’s winners are ambassadors of The Mars Generation's mission to build a stronger tomorrow by energizing our youth today about space and STEAM no matter what it takes,” said Harrison. “STEAM changes the world, and so do people who not only innovate, but also share ideas with passion. That’s what 24 Under 24 is about, and how our 2020 class shines.”
About The Mars Generation
The Mars Generation is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit with an advisory board that includes astronauts, engineers, scientists, and professionals from the nonprofit and business communities. Reaching millions of people since 2015, the organization has served students and adults from around the world through multiple programs, including the Student Space Ambassador Program, Future of Space Outreach Program, and Space Camp Scholarship Program. The Mars Generation is supported by private donors, members, influencer work, and major corporate sponsors. Through an innovative approach of leveraging new media technology and providing engaging content and programs, the organization aims to excite and educate students and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEAM education to the future of humankind.
For more information on The Mars Generation, go to: TheMarsGeneration.org
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.
