Sandstone Diagnostics Presents Advances in At-Home Male Fertility Testing Technology
Trak® sperm motility and semen volume testing results to be presented at 2018 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) annual meeting
Based on Sandstone’s patent-pending CentriFluidicTM technology, the FDA 510(k)-cleared Trak® System uses centrifugal sedimentation principles to isolate and quantify sperm cells from semen to provide an at-home measurement of sperm count. Sandstone researchers will present modifications enabling the Trak assay to selectively measure sperm motility alongside total sperm concentration. The Trak® Motility assay is currently used in research studies with couples trying to conceive.
In addition, Sandstone will present the development and validation studies for the Trak® Volume Cup – the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device for collecting semen, measuring semen volume, and diagnosing hypospermia (semen volume less than 1.5 mL). Launched earlier this year, the Trak® Volume Cup is now available in the Trak® Male Fertility Testing System.
“We’re thrilled to present our recent technological advances in at-home male fertility testing at the ASRM annual meeting,” said Ulrich Schaff, Sandstone’s Chief Technology Officer and corresponding author on both abstracts. “The Trak brand is built on Sandstone’s commitment to improving men’s access to reproductive health testing and management, and these new innovations extend the insights and feedback we can provide to men and their partners.”
Sandstone’s results will be presented on Wednesday, October 10, in posters P-146 “Design and Validation of the Trak® Volume Cup – a Dual Purpose Semen Collection and Volume Measurement Device for Diagnosing Hypospermia,” and P-495 “Development of an At-Home Sperm Motility Assay”.
About Sandstone Diagnostics
Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to provide innovative, data-driven tools to help men assess, manage, and improve their reproductive health. We are a team of scientists, developers, health and business professionals. We are also proud members of the Startup Health and Stanford StartX accelerator programs. But most importantly we are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends who care deeply about improving men’s reproductive health and helping people start their families. For more information, visit https://trakfertility.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @TrakFertility.
About the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM)
ASRM is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. The Society accomplishes its mission through the pursuit of excellence in education and research and through advocacy on behalf of patients, physicians, and affiliated health care providers. The Society is committed to facilitating and sponsoring educational activities for the lay public and continuing medical education activities for professionals who are engaged in the practice of and research in reproductive medicine. For more information, please visit http://asrm.org.
