Poland Professional Hair Care Market is anticipated to hit $662.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8%
The Poland professional hair care Market is generated over $145 million revenues in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-23HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Poland Professional Hair Care Market: By product category (shampoos & conditioners, coloring, perming & straightening, styling products & sprays, serums); By distribution channel (online, hypermarkets, pharmacies, retailers, distributors); By end-use (bridal, salon, entertainment industry); By Geography - (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the rising demand for personal care products.
Warsaw held the largest market share in the Poland Professional Hair Care Market
Warsaw, being the capital city of Poland holds the largest market share and growth in the Poland Professional Hair Market. The city with 1.7 million population is considered as Poland’s main economic center. It also has significant educational role with numerous educational institutions. All these factors have made Poland the largest hub for beauty and hair salons.
Selected Market Share Analysis done in the full report
International players such as L’Oreal, Kao, P&G remained unrivaled in terms of revenues
L’Oreal is the top company in Poland with 1/4th of market share in professional hair care product market
P&G has a reasonable market share followed by Henkel and Kao with and respectively
A premium brand ‘Artego’ by Unicompany has market share of 5.9%, due to its entrenched presence in the country
The rest of the market share has been captured by many other international and local brands such as Keune, Tricibiotos and others
Cosm shops aka Cosmetic centres Salons are focusing on improving margins by using private label brands such as Taft, Inebrya, Lisa, Kevin Murphy
Beliso, Verona, Bielenda, Ziaja are some of the professional Polish products
To access / purchase the full report browse the link below
https://industryarc.com/Report/7412/poland-professional-hair-care-market-report.html
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors:
However, the growth rate is estimated to accelerate during the forecast period with changing consumer practices and rising frequency of usage of personal care products helping to drive sales.
Poland is growing as a hotspot for multiple business activities in European Union which ultimately boosts the economic condition. This reportedly gives impetus to the Poland Professional Hair Care Market.
Poilsh Skin care products, Color cosmetics, men’s grooming, and oral care are anticipated to outperform other beauty and personal categories during the forecast period
Hair straightening and perming constitutes 3.5% of the total professional hair care product market and is valued at $5.06 million (PLN 12.82m) by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.8%.
The cosmetic market in Poland is estimated to be $1.46 billion (PLN3.58 billion) by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 2.8%.
The total number of hair care salons in Poland are estimated to be around 28,000.
Professional hair coloring products market is estimated to be $1.05 billion (PLN170.37m) by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.7%
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=7412
Key players of Professional Hair Care Market:
L'Oreal Inoa, Majirel, Goldwell, Kemon, Alfapurf, By Fama are the most popular nail polish, eye polish, and other makeup brands used in the hair salons in Poland.
P&G and Kao together hold 20.4% of the market share in professional hair shampoo and conditioners products market.
L’Oreal dominates the professional hair straightening and perming section this segment because of its wide distribution and penetration across the country accounting for 19.2% of the professional hair straightening and perming product market.
Warsaw is the largest hub for beauty and hair salons in Poland.
Major Chain salons of Poland have their training institutes with presence across the country. These institutes give professional training to the hairdressers, and also educate them with the latest trends.
Private label products are gaining popularity such as Jean Louise David offers its professional range of private label products categorized into curl therapy, oil therapy, sun therapy, volume therapy and keratin therapy.
Major hair salon chains established in Poland includes Budny Hair Design (Poland), Camille Albane (France), Jean Louise David (France), Trendy Hair Fashion (Poland) and Laurent (France).
Poland Professional Hair Care Market Report is segmented as indicated below
Poland Professional Hair Market By Type:
1 Coloring
1.1 Permanent Coloring
1.2 Semi-Permanent Coloring
1.3 Demi-Permanent Coloring
1.4 Temporary Colors
1.5 Toners
1.6 Bleaches
1.7 Others
2 Perming and Straightening
2.1 Straightening by type
2.1.1 Keratin Hair Treatment
2.1.2 Brazilian Hair Treatment
2.1.3 Thermal Hair Straightening
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Perming
3 Styling Products & Sprays
3.1 Mouses
3.2 Gels
3.3 Glaze
3.4 Hair Spray
3.5 Pomades
3.6 Volumizer
3.7 Waxes
3.8 Others
4 Serum
5 Shampoo
5.1 Basic Cleansing
5.2 Protection
5.3 Treatment
5.4 PH balanced
5.5 Others
6 Conditioning
6.1 Deep Conditioners
6.2 Leave in Conditioners
6.3 Anti-dandruff Conditioners
6.4 Other
Poland Professional Hair Care Market By Distribution Channel
1 Online
2 Hypermarkets
3 Pharmacies
4 Retailers
5 Distributors/Wholesalers
6 Direct Selling
7 Specialty Stores
8 Department Stores
9 Saloon Back Bar
10 Others
Poland Professional Hair Care Market – by Organic vs In-Organic
1. Organic
2. In-Organic
Poland Professional Hair Care Market By End-use
1. Salons
2. Bridal
3. Entertainment Industry
Poland Professional Hair Care Market – By Entropy
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
Company 1
Company 2
Company 3
Company 4
Company 5
Company 6
Company 7
Company 8
Company 9
Company 10+
Related Reports
A. Canada Professional Haircare Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/7396/canada-professional-hair-care-market-report.html
B. Chile Professional Haircare Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/7398/chile-professional-hair-care-market-report.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Poland Professional Hair Care Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories
2. Market trends
3. Manufacturer Landscape
4. Distributor Landscape
5. Pricing Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking
8. Product Developments
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10. Patent Analysis
11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12. Country level Analysis (15+)
13. Competitor Analysis
14. Market Shares Analysis
15. Value Chain Analysis
16. Supply Chain Analysis
17. Strategic Analysis
18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
19. Opportunity Analysis
20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC publish country, geography or application based reports in Poland Professional Hair Care Market?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1. Online Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
2. Pharmacies Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
3. Retailers Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
4. Distributors/Wholesalers Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
5. Direct Selling Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
6. Specialty Stores Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
7. Departmental Stores Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
8. Saloon Back Bar Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
9. Organic Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
10. In-Organic Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
11. Salons Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
12. Bridal Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
13. Entertainment Industry Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
14. Coloring Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
15. Perming and Straightening Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
16. Styling Products and Sprays Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
17. Serum Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
18. Shampoo Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
19. Conditioning Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)
Q. Does IndustryARC customize these reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
To request for a proposal provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
Media Contact:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
Sales Manager
Email: venkat@industryarc.com
Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)
About IndustryARC:
IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.
IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.
We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1-614-588-8538
email us here