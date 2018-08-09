Poland Professional Hair Care Market is anticipated to hit $662.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8%

The Poland professional hair care Market is generated over $145 million revenues in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-23

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Poland Professional Hair Care Market: By product category (shampoos & conditioners, coloring, perming & straightening, styling products & sprays, serums); By distribution channel (online, hypermarkets, pharmacies, retailers, distributors); By end-use (bridal, salon, entertainment industry); By Geography - (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the rising demand for personal care products.Warsaw held the largest market share in the Poland Professional Hair Care MarketWarsaw, being the capital city of Poland holds the largest market share and growth in the Poland Professional Hair Market. The city with 1.7 million population is considered as Poland’s main economic center. It also has significant educational role with numerous educational institutions. All these factors have made Poland the largest hub for beauty and hair salons.Selected Market Share Analysis done in the full reportInternational players such as L’Oreal, Kao, P&G remained unrivaled in terms of revenuesL’Oreal is the top company in Poland with 1/4th of market share in professional hair care product marketP&G has a reasonable market share followed by Henkel and Kao with and respectivelyA premium brand ‘Artego’ by Unicompany has market share of 5.9%, due to its entrenched presence in the countryThe rest of the market share has been captured by many other international and local brands such as Keune, Tricibiotos and othersCosm shops aka Cosmetic centres Salons are focusing on improving margins by using private label brands such as Taft, Inebrya, Lisa, Kevin MurphyBeliso, Verona, Bielenda, Ziaja are some of the professional Polish productsTo access / purchase the full report browse the link belowExcerpts on Market Growth Factors:However, the growth rate is estimated to accelerate during the forecast period with changing consumer practices and rising frequency of usage of personal care products helping to drive sales.Poland is growing as a hotspot for multiple business activities in European Union which ultimately boosts the economic condition. This reportedly gives impetus to the Poland Professional Hair Care Market.Poilsh Skin care products , Color cosmetics, men’s grooming, and oral care are anticipated to outperform other beauty and personal categories during the forecast periodHair straightening and perming constitutes 3.5% of the total professional hair care product market and is valued at $5.06 million (PLN 12.82m) by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.8%.The cosmetic market in Poland is estimated to be $1.46 billion (PLN3.58 billion) by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 2.8%.The total number of hair care salons in Poland are estimated to be around 28,000.Professional hair coloring products market is estimated to be $1.05 billion (PLN170.37m) by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.7%Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:Key players of Professional Hair Care Market:L'Oreal Inoa, Majirel, Goldwell, Kemon, Alfapurf, By Fama are the most popular nail polish, eye polish, and other makeup brands used in the hair salons in Poland.P&G and Kao together hold 20.4% of the market share in professional hair shampoo and conditioners products market.L’Oreal dominates the professional hair straightening and perming section this segment because of its wide distribution and penetration across the country accounting for 19.2% of the professional hair straightening and perming product market.Warsaw is the largest hub for beauty and hair salons in Poland.Major Chain salons of Poland have their training institutes with presence across the country. These institutes give professional training to the hairdressers, and also educate them with the latest trends.Private label products are gaining popularity such as Jean Louise David offers its professional range of private label products categorized into curl therapy, oil therapy, sun therapy, volume therapy and keratin therapy.Major hair salon chains established in Poland includes Budny Hair Design (Poland), Camille Albane (France), Jean Louise David (France), Trendy Hair Fashion (Poland) and Laurent (France).Poland Professional Hair Care Market Report is segmented as indicated belowPoland Professional Hair Market By Type:1 Coloring1.1 Permanent Coloring1.2 Semi-Permanent Coloring1.3 Demi-Permanent Coloring1.4 Temporary Colors1.5 Toners1.6 Bleaches1.7 Others2 Perming and Straightening2.1 Straightening by type2.1.1 Keratin Hair Treatment2.1.2 Brazilian Hair Treatment2.1.3 Thermal Hair Straightening2.1.4 Other2.2 Perming3 Styling Products & Sprays3.1 Mouses3.2 Gels3.3 Glaze3.4 Hair Spray3.5 Pomades3.6 Volumizer3.7 Waxes3.8 Others4 Serum5 Shampoo5.1 Basic Cleansing5.2 Protection5.3 Treatment5.4 PH balanced5.5 Others6 Conditioning6.1 Deep Conditioners6.2 Leave in Conditioners6.3 Anti-dandruff Conditioners6.4 OtherPoland Professional Hair Care Market By Distribution Channel1 Online2 Hypermarkets3 Pharmacies4 Retailers5 Distributors/Wholesalers6 Direct Selling7 Specialty Stores8 Department Stores9 Saloon Back Bar10 OthersPoland Professional Hair Care Market – by Organic vs In-Organic1. Poland Professional Hair Care Market By End-use1. Salons2. Bridal3. Entertainment IndustryPoland Professional Hair Care Market – By EntropyCompanies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:Company 1Company 2Company 3Company 4Company 5Company 6Company 7Company 8Company 9Company 10+Related ReportsA. Canada Professional Haircare MarketB. Chile Professional Haircare Market Frequently Asked Questions:Q. Does IndustryARC publish country, geography or application based reports in Poland Professional Hair Care Market?Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:1. Online Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)2. Pharmacies Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)3. Retailers Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)4. Distributors/Wholesalers Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)5. Direct Selling Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)6. Specialty Stores Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)7. Departmental Stores Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)8. Saloon Back Bar Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)9. Organic Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)10. In-Organic Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)11. Salons Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)12. Bridal Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)13. Entertainment Industry Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)14. Coloring Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)15. Perming and Straightening Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)16. Styling Products and Sprays Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)17. Serum Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)18. Shampoo Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)19. Conditioning Market for Poland Professional Hair Care (2018-2023)Q. Does IndustryARC customize these reports and charge additionally for limited customization?Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. 