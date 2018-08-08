There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,693 in the last 365 days.

Chicago R&B Looping Artist Taylor Mallory Announces New Music Album ‘Take Control’

My new album is talking to all those who may have come out of a bad relationship transitioning into something positive.”
— Taylor Mallory
NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Level Next Music recording artist Taylor Mallory is creating an unprecedented R&B experience where he creates the music live on stage using a series of loops. This performance style is called looping. Comprised of smooth vocal loops, synths, and progressive drum programming, his looping style is a fresh approach on Alternative R&B. Taylor has received recognition in media outlets such as JET, Wall Street Journal, So Far Sounds and singersroom.com.

Mallory unveiled one of his new songs “Just Like You Told Me”, performing it using his innovative looping techniques live on ABC Chicago’s Windy City LIVE on Aug. 7th.

An exclusive album launch party will be hosted by Mallory on Aug. 17th at Level Next Music to unveil the new album. Take Control includes tracks penned by Mallory and Level Next Music team, including the upbeat and lively soulful track “Good Morning” and the introspective track “Just Like You Told Me.”

“My last album, TaylorMade, found me on a journey of finding what I was really looking for in love,” Mallory said. “My new album is talking to all those who may have come out of a bad relationship transitioning into something positive.”

Raised in a small town in southern Illinois, Mallory was bullied for his religious beliefs and a severe stuttering problem. Through music, he overcame that adversity and is an example of someone from a small community with big dreams who stepped outside of his box, inspiring others to do the same. As a member of Chicago’s Level Next Music Collective, Mallory believes in “doing good while doing well” and mentors inner-city youth, teaching them that music can be a tool to overcome life’s challenges.

Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can learn more on the website of Level Next Music: http://www.levelnextmusic.com/the-artists/taylor-mallory/

