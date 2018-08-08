Chicago R&B Looping Artist Taylor Mallory Announces New Music Album ‘Take Control’
Mallory unveiled one of his new songs “Just Like You Told Me”, performing it using his innovative looping techniques live on ABC Chicago’s Windy City LIVE on Aug. 7th.
An exclusive album launch party will be hosted by Mallory on Aug. 17th at Level Next Music to unveil the new album. Take Control includes tracks penned by Mallory and Level Next Music team, including the upbeat and lively soulful track “Good Morning” and the introspective track “Just Like You Told Me.”
“My last album, TaylorMade, found me on a journey of finding what I was really looking for in love,” Mallory said. “My new album is talking to all those who may have come out of a bad relationship transitioning into something positive.”
Raised in a small town in southern Illinois, Mallory was bullied for his religious beliefs and a severe stuttering problem. Through music, he overcame that adversity and is an example of someone from a small community with big dreams who stepped outside of his box, inspiring others to do the same. As a member of Chicago’s Level Next Music Collective, Mallory believes in “doing good while doing well” and mentors inner-city youth, teaching them that music can be a tool to overcome life’s challenges.
Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can learn more on the website of Level Next Music: http://www.levelnextmusic.com/the-artists/taylor-mallory/
