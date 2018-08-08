Genians Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner 2018 Market Guide for Network Access Control
Genian NAC Listed in Market Guide for Network Access ControlNORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genians, an industry leader of Next-Generation Network Access Control (NAC) solutions for the IoT era, announced today that is has been named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s July 2018 “Market Guide for Network Access Control.” This report provides an overview of the current network access control marketplace, highlights the critical nature of NAC technology, and makes a set of recommendations to help enterprises choose the right NAC solution for their evolving network environments.
As Gartner points out, “network visibility (discovering and identifying devices attached to the network) continues to be the primary driver for NAC.” Additionally, they acknowledge that “IoT is a strong driver for NAC in the manufacturing and healthcare industry verticals.” Indeed, as networks become increasingly complex in the age of multi-cloud, hybrid infrastructure environments and with the rapidly growing deployment of IoT devices, the role of NAC is becoming ever more important in order to protect enterprises from the risks associated with rogue and unknown devices joining their networks. We feel Gartner’s report confirms this view.
At our current juncture, with cybersecurity challenges already outstripping enterprises’ ability to respond effectively, there is obviously a pressing need to reimage NAC, which should be empowered by intelligence to provide enterprises with the flexibility to carry out their business and organizational imperatives in highly dynamic endpoint connectivity scenarios with real-time visibility while also providing for immediately responsive, robust defensive mechanisms in the presence of potential vulnerabilities.
As Genians’ founder and CTO Kyeyeon Kim notes “Genian NAC possesses the device platform intelligence needed to go beyond mere device fingerprinting. It provides detailed, comprehensive technical and business contextual information for all IP-enabled devices – including everything that falls within the realm of ‘IoT.’ This includes indicating everything from when a device will be going end-of-life to its specific security profile and business functions served. This holistic approach is becoming increasingly important as we continue to move forward rapidly into the IoT era.”
Genian NAC is technology vendor agnostic. It can go to work for you immediately, with no infrastructure changes, and then present actionable information through personalized user interfaces right on time. Importantly, Genian NAC can be delivered via three different deployment options: On-premises, Cloud-managed, or “NAC-as a Service for CSP”. So anyone can choose the NAC approach best-suited to their particular business needs and operational environment.
As result of its advanced feature set, including not only extended visibility but dynamic policy management and multi-layered access control capabilities, Genians’ allows its customers to meet the most stringent security compliance demands in existence. Such capabilities are clearly of particular importance to enterprises of all sizes concerned with meeting their specific compliance requirements.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Genians
Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides the industry’s leading Network Access Control solution, which helps maintain full visibility and control of all your network assets and ensures they are operating at the highest levels of security and compliance. Genians secures millions of various endpoints in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians keeps working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with community and industry leaders around the world.
