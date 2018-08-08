Author Michael Rectenwald in New York for book launch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thursday night the Deplorable NYU Professor, Michael Rectenwald, will launch his new book, "Springtime for Snowflakes: 'Social Justice' and Its Postmodern Parentage" published by New English Review Press at the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan. Doors open at 6:30PM. (Click here for tickets.)

Professor Rectenwald compares the impulse to control language on campus today to China’s Cultural Revolution, when students, backed by Mao, actually pulled teachers out of classrooms and beat them to death for not being sufficiently ideologically pure.

“At least they’re not killing anyone,” mused Rectenwald, “not yet, anyway.”

Like Jordan Peterson in Canada, Michael Rectenwald refuses to be silent as freedom of speech dies on campus. In the Peterson case, the dispute centered on the proposal to require speakers to address everyone else using their “desired” pronouns.

“This amounts to forcing speakers to declare belief in entities that by all standards of evidence simply do not exist,” observed Prof. Rectenwald. “The social justice ideologues claim that there are 72, or 56, or any number of genders. But no empirical evidence supports such beliefs. These new pronouns are based upon identities that simply have not and cannot be verified or validated by accepted standards of observation and testing.”

“Put simply,” he continued, “this pronoun enforcement is tantamount to imposing irrational and unsubstantiated beliefs upon the population under the guise of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion.’ Does ‘inclusion’ mean that we have to believe that some people are ‘yellow-scaled, wingless dragonkin,’ as one Google employee self-identifies, or that hobgoblins are people too?”

As another NER Press author, Theodore Dalrymple, has observed concerning communist propaganda, “When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is...in some small way to become evil oneself. One's standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”

The anti-pc NYU professor is having none of it. His book is "Springtime for Snowflakes"- linked above.

